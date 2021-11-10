England vs New Zealand Semi-final T20 World Cup 2021 Live Streaming: ENG vs NZ semi-final live on TV and online

Till June 2019, England and New Zealand were not termed fierce rivals. In fact they were anything but that. To be fair, their cricket rivalry still hasn't reached the levels of an India-Pakistan or an England-Australia one has but something changed after July 14, 2019. Ever since England were crowned ODI World Cup champions on boundary count rule a couple of years ago, an England vs New Zealand match is always seen as an anticipated contest. It will be the first time since that fateful day at Lord's that the two sides will again meet in a knockout match at an ICC event. The stakes will be somewhat similar. This time, the winner will reach the final of the T20 World Cup. Eoin Morgan's England will take on Kane Williamson-led New Zealand in the first semi-final of this World Cup in Abu Dhabi on Wednesday.

{{^userSubscribed}} {{/userSubscribed}}

Let’s have a look at the details of the ICC T20 World Cup 2021 England vs New Zealand semi-final match:

Where is the ICC T20 World Cup 2021 England vs New Zealand semi-final match taking place?

The ICC T20 World Cup 2021 England vs New Zealand semi-final match will take place at the Sheikh Zayed International Cricket Stadium in Abu Dhabi.

At what time does the ICC T20 World Cup 2021 England vs New Zealand semi-final match begin?

The ICC T20 World Cup 2021 England vs New Zealand semi-final match begins at 7:30 PM IST on Wednesday (November 10th). Toss will take place at 7:00 PM.

Where to watch the live coverage of the ICC T20 World Cup 2021 England vs New Zealand semi-final game?

{{^userSubscribed}} {{/userSubscribed}}

The ICC T20 World Cup 2021 England vs New Zealand semi-final game will be aired live on Star Sports channels - Star Sports 1, Star Sports 1 HD, Star Sports 3 and Star Sports 3 HD, and DD Sports.

How to watch the ICC T20 World Cup 2021 England vs New Zealand semi-final game online?

The online streaming of the ICC T20 World Cup 2021 England vs New Zealand semi-final game will be available on the Hotstar app and the website. You can also catch the live commentary, scorecard and latest updates of the T20 World Cup semi-final match ENG vs NZ here at hindustantimes.com/cricket/t20-world-cup.

SHARE THIS ARTICLE ON