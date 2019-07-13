England vs New Zealand, World Cup 2019 final: England Predicted XI - Eoin Morgan and Co. to play same team against the Kiwis

History beckons for England. Playing their first World Cup final since 1992, England are looking to become the third straight host country to win the showpiece event. They have been dominant in the tournament so far and if had not been for a small stutter during middle phase then it would have been the perfect World Cup for them. Still they have a chance to create history when they clash with New Zealand in the final of the World Cup on Sunday at Lord’s. Their display against Australia in semi-finals would have boosted their confident a lot before the all-important match in London.

Let’s take a look at England’s likely XI for World Cup 2019 final against New Zealand:-

Jason Roy

Jason Roy has been in blistering form at the World Cup. In 6 innings, Roy has blasted 426 runs at an average of 71 to emerge as a big threat to New Zealand in the final.

Jonny Bairstow

Along with Roy, Jonny Bairstow has given England some great starts at the World Cup. He has scored 496 runs in the tournament with one hundred and is one of the reasons why England have a feared batting lineup at the World Cup.

Joe Root

England’s top run-getter at the tournament, Joe Root has established his stake as his country’s best batter. With 549 runs, Root has stabilized the England innings whenever Roy and Bairstow have failed to fire.

Eoin Morgan (c)

Morgan has been instrumental in England’s success at the tournament so far. His batting will always be remembered for the astonishing 148-run innings he played against Afghanistan where he hit a world-record 17 sixes. Now he has the chance to become the first-ever England skipper to win a 50-over World cup.

Ben Stokes

With the top-order firing on all cylinders, Stokes hasn’t had much to do but whenever called upon he has delivered. Stokes has scored 381 runs in the lower order to propel their innings to big totals.

Jos Buttler (wk)

Buttler hasn’t had the World Cup that many were expecting him to have but that is also due to the proficiency of the top-order. However, he still has a strike rate of 130.41 which has proved useful during the closing stages of England’s innings.

Chris Woakes

Woakes was phenomenal in the semi-final against Australia where took 3 wickets for just 20 runs. He has 13 wickets in the tournament and England will hope Woakes carries his destructive form into the finals.

Liam Plunkett

The unheralded component of England’s pace quartet, Plunkett has quietly gone on to justify his place in the team with economical spells. England will count on his experience in the final against New Zealand.

Adil Rashid

The only full-time spinner in the England team, Adil Rashid has proven effective in the middle overs with his tweakers. He has picked up 11 wickets in the tournament.

Jofra Archer

The star of England’s bowling department, Archer has quickly established himself as the leader of the pack. Archer made his ODI debut in May but is now England’s most successful bowler in the 2019 World Cup with 19 wickets.

Mark Wood

Mark Wood has been instrumental in England’s success with his pace and bounce. Wood has scalped wickets of 17 batsmen in the tournament so far and the hosts will count on his lethal opening spell to deliver again in the final.

First Published: Jul 13, 2019 12:45 IST