England vs New Zealand, World Cup 2019 final: Wasim Akram picks his side, says ‘support is where heart is’

Whom to support in the ICC World Cup 2019 final? England or New Zealand? After a lot thinking former Pakistan fast bowler Wasim Akram ended his dilemma by going ‘where his heart is’. Stating that England has been his second home for about 30 odd years, Akram backed Eoin Morgan’s men to lift the trophy on July 14 at the Home of Cricket Lord’s.

England comprehensively beat defending champions Australia by 8 wickets in the second semi-final to book their place in the final while New Zealand stunned India by 18 runs in the first semi-final.

Also Read: Shastri reveals reason behind sending Dhoni at No. 7 in semi-final

Akram said both England and New Zealand is home to a lot of Pakistani’s and it was a difficult to chose between the two but he finally decided to back England as it has been is second home for a long time.

Also Read: Steve Waugh makes bold statement on MS Dhoni’s approach

“The World Cup hosts 2 countries that are home to so many Pakistanis, which makes my decision on who to support difficult. But England has been a second home to me for 30 odd years so my decision to support England is where my heart is at. What about you?” Tweeted Akram.

The World Cup hosts 2 countries that are home to so many Pakistanis, which makes my decision on who to support difficult. But England has been a second home to me for 30 odd years so my decision to support England is where my heart is at. What about you? #ENGvNZ #CWC19Final — Wasim Akram (@wasimakramlive) July 12, 2019

England, the hosts and the pre-tournament favourties did not have a smooth sailing into the finals. They in fact were in danger of not even qualifying for the semi-finals after they lost three of their group stage matches to Pakistan, Sri Lanka and Australia. But Morgan’s men bounced back to beat India – the other strong favourites of the tournament – and then trounced New Zealand in their final group stage match to bring their campaign back on track.

England, notably, made it to the World Cup finals after 27 years. The last time they reached the finals was back in 1992 when the World Cup was held in Australia and New Zealand.

New Zealand, on the other hand, are making their second consecutive appearance in the World Cup final. They ended up second best after losing the final to Australia in Melbourne 2015.

Like Akram, many former cricketers have backed England to lift the trophy. Whether England or New Zealand, one thing though is certain that the cricket world will greet a new champion on July 14, Sunday as both the finalists have never won an ODI World Cup before.

First Published: Jul 13, 2019 11:21 IST