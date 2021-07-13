England vs Pakistan 1st ODI live streaming: When, how and where to watch ENG vs PAK live on TV and online

England vs Pakistan 3rd ODI live streaming: The Ben Stokes led England side perhaps would not have imagined that they would be going into the third ODI against Pakistan as the firm favourites. But as it turns out, they are eyeing to inflict a white-wash over Pakistan. The Babar Azam-led side, on paper, had the upper hand over the young England team, which is missing most of their first-XI players due to a virus outbreak but the inexperienced side won the first two ODIs against Pakistan comfortably and if things don’t change dramatically then they are firmly placed to make it 3-0 in Birmingham on Tuesday. Facing a bombardment of criticism from fans and former cricketers, Pakistan, on the other hand, would be hoping to turn things around.

Here is all you need to know about England vs Pakistan 3rd ODI live streaming in India

Where is the England vs Pakistan 3rd ODI taking place?

England vs Pakistan 3rd ODI will take place at the at Edgbaston in Birmingham.

At what time does the England vs Pakistan 3rd ODI begin?

The England vs Pakistan 3rd ODI will begin at 5:30 pm IST on Tuesday (July 13). The toss for the England vs Pakistan 3rd ODI will take place at 5:00 pm IST.

Where and how to watch live streaming of England vs Pakistan 3rd ODI?

The England vs Pakistan 3rd ODI will be aired live on Sony Six and Sony Six HD.

How to watch England vs Pakistan 3rd ODI online?

The online streaming of the England vs Pakistan 3rd ODI will be available on Sony Six (both app and website) and Jio TV (Sony Six SD/HD) in India. You can also follow the ENG vs PAK 3rd ODI live scorecard at hindustantimes.com/cricket

