England vs Pakistan Live Score, World Cup: ENG look to seal Champions Trophy berth, PAK eye impossible to remain alive

England vs Pakistan Live Score, Cricket World Cup 2023: Jos Buttler-led England had a disastrous run in the ongoing men's 50-over World Cup, however, they would now look to finish their campaign on a positive note. The Three Lions meet Babar Azam-led Pakistan at the Eden Gardens in Kolkata as ...Read More the latter still have a slender chance to make it to the final four. However, in order to do so Pakistan will have to produce the impossible, chances of which are extremely rare.

England head into the contest on the back of a handsome 160-run victory over Netherlands. While Dawid Malan gave England an explosive start after opting to bat and smashed 87 off 74 deliveries. Ben Stokes then revived the England innings after a middle-over collapse and powered them to a stiff 339/9 on the board, with Stokes smashing 108 off 84 balls.

Pakistan, on the other hand, defeated New Zealand by 21 runs as per the DLS method in a rain-hit contest.

England Squad: Jonny Bairstow, Dawid Malan, Joe Root, Ben Stokes, Harry Brook, Jos Buttler(w/c), Moeen Ali, Chris Woakes, David Willey, Gus Atkinson, Adil Rashid, Mark Wood, Liam Livingstone, Sam Curran, Brydon Carse

Pakistan Squad: Abdullah Shafique, Fakhar Zaman, Babar Azam(c), Mohammad Rizwan(w), Saud Shakeel, Iftikhar Ahmed, Agha Salman, Hasan Ali, Shaheen Afridi, Mohammad Wasim Jr, Haris Rauf, Usama Mir, Shadab Khan, Mohammad Nawaz, Imam-ul-Haq

