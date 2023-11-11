England vs Pakistan Live Score, World Cup: ENG look to seal Champions Trophy berth, PAK eye impossible to remain alive
England vs Pakistan Live Score, Cricket World Cup 2023: Jos Buttler-led England had a disastrous run in the ongoing men's 50-over World Cup, however, they would now look to finish their campaign on a positive note. The Three Lions meet Babar Azam-led Pakistan at the Eden Gardens in Kolkata as the latter still have a slender chance to make it to the final four. However, in order to do so Pakistan will have to produce the impossible, chances of which are extremely rare.
England head into the contest on the back of a handsome 160-run victory over Netherlands. While Dawid Malan gave England an explosive start after opting to bat and smashed 87 off 74 deliveries. Ben Stokes then revived the England innings after a middle-over collapse and powered them to a stiff 339/9 on the board, with Stokes smashing 108 off 84 balls.
Pakistan, on the other hand, defeated New Zealand by 21 runs as per the DLS method in a rain-hit contest.
England Squad: Jonny Bairstow, Dawid Malan, Joe Root, Ben Stokes, Harry Brook, Jos Buttler(w/c), Moeen Ali, Chris Woakes, David Willey, Gus Atkinson, Adil Rashid, Mark Wood, Liam Livingstone, Sam Curran, Brydon Carse
Pakistan Squad: Abdullah Shafique, Fakhar Zaman, Babar Azam(c), Mohammad Rizwan(w), Saud Shakeel, Iftikhar Ahmed, Agha Salman, Hasan Ali, Shaheen Afridi, Mohammad Wasim Jr, Haris Rauf, Usama Mir, Shadab Khan, Mohammad Nawaz, Imam-ul-Haq
- Nov 11, 2023 12:34 PM IST
England vs Pakistan Live Score, ENG vs PAK World Cup 2023: PAK's recent record at Eden
England vs Pakistan Live Score, ENG vs PAK World Cup 2023: Pakistan have once played at the Eden Garden's when they met Bangladesh. Then a collective performance by Pakistan bowlers have helped them outplay the opponent by seven wickets. Shaheen Afridi and Mohammad Wasim Jr then scalped three wickets each, while Haris Rauf scalped two. Iftikhar Ahmed and Usama Mir picked one wicket each.Nov 11, 2023 12:17 PM IST
England vs Pakistan Live Score, ENG vs PAK World Cup 2023: England's X-factor
England vs Pakistan Live Score, ENG vs PAK World Cup 2023: If we look at England's attack, Adil Rashid has been their man who has been running the show in the middle-overs.
And on a track, which is likely to assist spin, Adil could be a big threat to the opposition, despite them having the likes of Babar Azam and Mohammad Rizwan in their line-up.Nov 11, 2023 12:04 PM IST
England vs Pakistan Live Score, ENG vs PAK World Cup 2023: A look at the conditions
England vs Pakistan Live Score, ENG vs PAK World Cup 2023: The pitches at Eden has been on the slower side and spinners are expected to play a huge role.
The quicks, on the other hand, will have to rely on variations.Nov 11, 2023 11:52 AM IST
England vs Pakistan Live Score, ENG vs PAK World Cup 2023: England's Champions Trophy 2025 qualification scenarios
For England to qualify for Champions Trophy, they need to beat Pakistan (6 points) and hope at least one of Bangladesh or Netherlands lose their final game (4 points)
If they lose to Pakistan (4 points) and they would need at least one of Bangladesh or Netherlands lose their final game (4 points)
If England lose to Pakistan and both Bangladesh and Netherlands win their respective final league matches, England will be out of contentionNov 11, 2023 11:34 AM IST
England vs Pakistan Live Score, ENG vs PAK World Cup 2023: Qualification scenarios for Pakistan
If Pakistan score - Restrict England to
300 - 13 runs
350 - 63 runs
400 - 112 runs
450 - 162 runs
500 - 211 runs
**************************************************
If England score - Win inside
20 - 1.3 overs
50 - 2 overs
100 - 2.5 overs
150 - 3.4 overs
200 - 4.3 overs
300 - 6.1 oversNov 11, 2023 11:23 AM IST
England vs Pakistan Live Score, ENG vs PAK World Cup 2023: Complete squads
England vs Pakistan Live Score, ENG vs PAK World Cup 2023: Hello and welcome!
England vs Pakistan Live Score, ENG vs PAK World Cup 2023: Hello and welcome to the live coverage of the England vs Pakistan, World Cup encounter at the Eden Garden's, Kolkata. The match starts at 2:00pm and the toss for the same will take place 1:30pm.
