England vs Pakistan Live Updates, WCL 2025: Shahid Afridi's Pakistan Champions begin tournament vs hosts at Edgbaston

England Champions vs Pakistan Champions Live Updates, World Championship of Legends 2025: The World Championship of Legends makes its return for a second season, back in England as the biggest names in cricket of the years gone by battle it out for their countries yet again. The tournament begins at Birmingham’s Edgbaston, the first of four venues across England that will once again have the honour of hosting legends of the sport. The hosts will get it going, as Eoin Morgan’s England Champions welcome Shahid Afridi’s Pakistan Champions to get the show started....Read More

There are plenty of big characters that will be involved in this T20 match, ranging from Alastair Cook and Ian Bell to Younis Khan and Misbah-ul-Haq showing their quality for both teams. Edgbaston most recently hosted the England vs India women's T20I series match, before which it set the stage for the England vs India Test match, and as with most venues across England in this day and age, is likely to provide an absolute belter of a wicket that will allow even some of these aged stars to roll back the clock and show what is what.

England Champions vs Pakistan Champions Squads

England Champions Squad: Sir Alastair Cook, Ian Bell, Eoin Morgan (c), Moeen Ali, Ravi Bopara, Phil Mustard (wk), Usman Afzaal, Chris Tremlett, Dimitri Mascarenhas, Liam Plunkett, Ryan Sidebottom, Tim Ambrose, Ajmal Shahzad, Stuart Meaker

Pakistan Champions Squad: Sharjeel Khan, Kamran Akmal, Younis Khan, Misbah-ul-Haq, Sarfaraz Ahmed (wk), Shoaib Malik, Shahid Afridi (c), Abdul Razzaq, Wahab Riaz, Saeed Ajmal, Sohail Tanvir, Sohail Khan, Asif Ali, Sohaib Maqsood, Aamer Yamin

England and Pakistan are the curtain-raiser, the hosts taking on last year’s runners-up, who will have ambitions of going one match better this year. An opening ceremony highlighted by Pakistan musical artist Atif Aslam will lay the foundation for a match that is certain to be contested with a mix of spirit and enjoyment of returning to the cricket field, certainly for a lot of these players, but also with the bite of competitiveness and the desire to win that took them to the top of their sport in the first place.

England have the home advantage, between them decades upon decades upon decades of cricket playing at venues like these. For the Pakistan team, much of their careers was spent acclimatising to this, so can they band together and force a result with the incredible talent they have at their disposal? Expect some fireworks.