T20 World Cup, England vs Scotland Live Score: ENG start title defence with match against neighbours

T20 World Cup, England vs Scotland Live Score, ENG vs SCO: England are recognised as one of the most formidable teams in limited overs cricket and yet, today they are not just looking to get their title defence off to a good start; they are looking to break what has to be the strangest drought ever. England have never managed to win a match against a fellow Europe-based side in the T20 World Cup. ...Read More
This will be England's first match against Scotland in the T20 World Cup. In previous editions of the T20 World Cup, England has played two matches each against Ireland and Netherlands and failed to beat either side. England are in Group B alongside arch-rivals Australia, Scotland, Namibia and Oman.
England prepared for the T20 World Cup with a comfortable series win over Pakistan at home, although the players didn't get the kind of match practice that they would have hoped for as two out of the four matches were washed out. Most England players were sweating it out in the IPL though, with key players like captain Jos Buttler and Phil Salt being pulled out of the tournament to play the series against Pakistan despite their respective teams making it to the playoffs.
There will be a lot of eyes on paceman Jofra Archer, who will be playing at his native Barbados for the first time today. Archer spent well over a year on the sidelines, with Buttler admitting that the 29-year-old was "desperate" to return after such a long injury lay-off. Archer was impressive in the series, considering it was his first two games after recovering. He recorded figures of 2/28 in the second T20I and 1/31 in the fourth. England will be hoping that he can get off to a good start on his home ground and do something similar to what he did in their victorious 2019 World Cup campaign.
Another low scorer on offer?
It will be the same strip that was used in the match between Namibia in Oman where 109 tied with 109 and went into a Super Over.
England's strange European trouble
This will be England's first match against Scotland in the T20 World Cup. In previous editions of the T20 World Cup, England has played two matches each against Ireland and Netherlands but failed to win either of those matches.
England's middle order pain
The top three for England look in form but they will want better numbers from their middle-order, which has been one of their pain points in this World Cup cycle. Of the 20 participating teams in the ongoing tournament, their middle-order average of 22.28 in the aforementioned period stands at 13th.
Scotland full squad
Matthew Cross(w), Michael Jones, George Munsey, Ollie Hairs, Richie Berrington(c), Michael Leask, Brandon McMullen, Jack Jarvis, Charlie Tear, Chris Greaves, Safyaan Sharif, Mark Watt, Brad Wheal, Bradley Currie, Christopher Sole
England full squad
Jos Buttler(w/c), Harry Brook, Ben Duckett, Jonny Bairstow, Will Jacks, Moeen Ali, Liam Livingstone, Sam Curran, Philip Salt, Mark Wood, Jofra Archer, Chris Jordan, Adil Rashid, Reece Topley, Tom Hartley
Hello and welcome!
England are the only Europe-based full member in the game of cricket. They are the defending champion in this tournament and boast an enviable roster of players who are hot properties in T20 leagues around the world. And yet, today they are looking to end a rather bizarre curse - England are looking for their first win against a side based in Europe. They have faced Ireland and the Netherlands in the past and lost to both teams, that too on more than one occassion. Can Scotland ride this curse and do a number on their neighbours?