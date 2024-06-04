T20 World Cup, England vs Scotland Live Score: ENG start title defence with match against neighbours

T20 World Cup, England vs Scotland Live Score, ENG vs SCO: England are recognised as one of the most formidable teams in limited overs cricket and yet, today they are not just looking to get their title defence off to a good start; they are looking to break what has to be the strangest drought ever. England have never managed to win a match against a fellow Europe-based side in the T20 World Cup. ...Read More

This will be England's first match against Scotland in the T20 World Cup. In previous editions of the T20 World Cup, England has played two matches each against Ireland and Netherlands and failed to beat either side. England are in Group B alongside arch-rivals Australia, Scotland, Namibia and Oman.

England prepared for the T20 World Cup with a comfortable series win over Pakistan at home, although the players didn't get the kind of match practice that they would have hoped for as two out of the four matches were washed out. Most England players were sweating it out in the IPL though, with key players like captain Jos Buttler and Phil Salt being pulled out of the tournament to play the series against Pakistan despite their respective teams making it to the playoffs.

There will be a lot of eyes on paceman Jofra Archer, who will be playing at his native Barbados for the first time today. Archer spent well over a year on the sidelines, with Buttler admitting that the 29-year-old was "desperate" to return after such a long injury lay-off. Archer was impressive in the series, considering it was his first two games after recovering. He recorded figures of 2/28 in the second T20I and 1/31 in the fourth. England will be hoping that he can get off to a good start on his home ground and do something similar to what he did in their victorious 2019 World Cup campaign.