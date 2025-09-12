England vs South Africa 2nd T20I Live Streaming: When and where to watch ENG vs SA live on TV and online

Harry Brook's England will face a must-win situation when they take the field against South Africa in the second T20I of the three-match series on Friday at Old Trafford, Manchester. The first match, which was a rain-curtailed affair, saw Aiden Markram and his team come out on top and gain a 1-0 lead. However, much can't be read into the outcome as the conditions were pretty wet in Cardiff, and it was just a case of England's batters not being able to get going. South Africa will take on England in the 2nd T20I on Friday. (AFP)

However, England must get their act together if they are to level the three-match series. The hosts also rested Jofra Archer at the last minute, considering the wet conditions in Cardiff. The pacer is expected to make a comeback into the lineup for the second T20I.

Squads:

England: Phil Salt, Jos Buttler(w), Jacob Bethell, Harry Brook(c), Tom Banton, Will Jacks, Sam Curran, Jamie Overton, Liam Dawson, Luke Wood, Adil Rashid, Saqib Mahmood, Brydon Carse, Jofra Archer, Jamie Smith, Rehan Ahmed

South Africa: Aiden Markram(c), Ryan Rickelton(w), Lhuan-dre Pretorius, Dewald Brevis, Tristan Stubbs, Donovan Ferreira, Marco Jansen, Corbin Bosch, Keshav Maharaj, Kwena Maphaka, Lungi Ngidi, Lizaad Williams, Kagiso Rabada, Senuran Muthusamy.

Here are all the telecast and streaming details for the second T20I between England and South Africa:

When will the 2nd T20I between England and South Africa take place?

The 2nd T20I between England and South Africa will take place on Friday, September 12, at 11 PM IST, with the toss scheduled for 10:30 PM IST.

Where will the 2nd T20I between England and South Africa take place?

The 2nd T20I between England and South Africa will take place at Old Trafford in Manchester.

Which channels will broadcast the 2nd T20I between England and South Africa?

The 2nd T20I between England and South Africa will be telecast live on the Sony Sports Network.

Where will live streaming for the 2nd T20I between England and South Africa be available?

The 2nd T20I between England and South Africa will be streamed live on the SonyLiv app and website.