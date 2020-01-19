e-paper
Sunday, Jan 19, 2020
England vs South Africa live score, Day 4, 3rd Test at Port Elizabeth

England vs South Africa live score, Day 4, 3rd Test at Port Elizabeth

Follow live updates of England vs South Africa 3rd Test Day 4 from Port Elizabeth.

cricket Updated: Jan 19, 2020 14:33 IST
HT Correspondent
HT Correspondent
Hindustan Times, New Delhi
Follow live updates of England vs South Africa 3rd Test Day 4 from Port Elizabeth.
Follow live updates of England vs South Africa 3rd Test Day 4 from Port Elizabeth.(REUTERS)
         

England vs South Africa live score, 3rd Test Day 4:England needed only 28 balls to dismiss South Africa’s last four batsmen on the fourth day of the third Test against South Africa at St George’s Park on Sunday. South Africa added only one run to be bowled out for 209.England enforced the follow-on.

 

Get Latest News, Cricket Updates on, India vs Australia 2020 Series , Ind vs Aus Schedule & Results on Hindustan Times .

