England vs South Africa live score, Day 4, 3rd Test at Port Elizabeth
Follow live updates of England vs South Africa 3rd Test Day 4 from Port Elizabeth.cricket Updated: Jan 19, 2020 14:33 IST
Hindustan Times, New Delhi
England vs South Africa live score, 3rd Test Day 4:England needed only 28 balls to dismiss South Africa’s last four batsmen on the fourth day of the third Test against South Africa at St George’s Park on Sunday. South Africa added only one run to be bowled out for 209.England enforced the follow-on.
