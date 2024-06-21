England vs South Africa Live Score, T20 World Cup 2024: Champions meet in-form Proteas in blockbuster clash

England vs South Africa Live Score, T20 World Cup 2024, ENG vs SA: England and South Africa meet in a rather star-studded clash in the Super Eight of the 2024 T20 World Cup in St Lucia. The two sides have faced each other 24 times in the format and the head-to-head is an even split at 14 each. With both sides having won their first match comfortably, the winner of this match will have one foot in a semi-final spot....Read More

England started the tournament slowly but have found form in the last few matches. South Africa has been outstanding in the bowling department but their famed batting order has been much below-par in the competition.

It is expected to be a clash between England's batting and South Africa's bowling. The wicket at St Lucia is good for batting thus advantage England but not by much. Jos Buttler is likely to score big in this match. Nortje will be the trump card for South Africa with the ball while the two danger-men in batting will be Klaasen and Stubbs. Based on the relative strength of both units, England start marginal favourites with a 55% chance of win.

The Daren Sammy National Cricket Stadium in Gros Islet at St Lucia has hosted 21 T20Is. The captain winning the toss has opted to bat on 12 occasions. The probability of winning the match after winning the toss is 47.6%. The average score in the first innings is 166 for 6 while the average score chasing is 150 for 7. Australia chased down Scotland's 180 at St Lucia in a thriller in this World Cup.

St Lucia is a great wicket for batting. 160 has been crossed 19 times at the venue in 42 innings. The team chasing has a marginal advantage winning 10 of the 19 matches at the venue. The two highest team totals in this tournament have been witnessed at St Lucia. Sri Lanka piled on 201/6 against the Netherlands while the West Indies blasted 218/5 against Afghanistan.