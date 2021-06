England vs Sri Lanka 3rd T20I: Live score and updates

England vs Sri Lanka 3rd T20I: Sri Lanka won the toss and elected to bowl against England as they look to bounce back after losing first two games. England made two changes with Moeen Ali and Chris Woakes replacing Mark Wood (rested) and Jason Roy (Hamstring niggle). Sri Lanka also made two changes with Oshada Fernando and Lakshan Sandakan replacing Avishka Fernando and Akila Dananjaya.





Teams:

Sri Lanka (Playing XI): Kusal Perera(c), Danushka Gunathilaka, Oshada Fernando, Kusal Mendis, Niroshan Dickwella(w), Dasun Shanaka, Wanindu Hasaranga, Isuru Udana, Binura Fernando, Lakshan Sandakan, Dushmantha Chameera

England (Playing XI): Jonny Bairstow(w), Dawid Malan, Liam Livingstone, Eoin Morgan(c), Sam Billings, Moeen Ali, Sam Curran, Chris Woakes, David Willey, Chris Jordan, Adil Rashid

