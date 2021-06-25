England vs Sri Lanka: Injury rules Jos Buttler out of remaining T20I & ODI series, Dawid Malan called up

England wicketkeeper-batsman Jos Buttler has been ruled out of the third T20I and the upcoming 3-match ODI series against Sri Lanka due to a calf injury. The England and Wales Cricket Board (ECB) on Friday confirmed the development through an official statement. Batsman Dawid Malan has been added to the ODI squad.

Buttler sustained the injury during the first T20I against Sri Lanka on Wednesday at Sophia Gardens. According to the English cricket board, Buttler felt discomfort and tightness after playing a match-winning knock of 68 not-out, handing an eight-wicket win to the hosts.

“He [Buttler] underwent an MRI scan in Cardiff on Thursday morning, which revealed a small tear. Yorkshire batsman Dawid Malan has been added to the ODI squad for the forthcoming Sri Lanka Royal London ODI Series,” the ECB said in a statement.

Earlier on Thursday, Eoin Morgan-led England clinched the three-match T20I series against Sri Lanka with a five-wicket win in the second game at Sophia Garden. The hosts chased down the rain-revised target of 103 in the 17th over.

Sri Lanka opted to bat after winning the toss but once again failed to put up a competitive total. Mark Wood was the pick of the England bowlers who picked up two wickets for 18 runs in his 4-over spell. The Kusal Perera-led side posted a paltry 111 for 7 in their allotted 20 overs.

In reply, the Sri Lankan bowlers started well as the trio of Dushmantha Chameera, Binura Fernando, Isuru Udana, and Wanindu Hasaranga picked a wicket apiece, reducing the hosts to 36 for 4 in the seventh.

Liam Livingstone and Sam Billings shared a crucial stand of 33 to take them within 43 runs of victory when continuous drizzling interrupted the game. England then needed just another 34 runs in six overs as per the DLS Method.

Livingstone remained unbeaten on 29 off 26 balls with Sam Curran unbeaten on 16 off 8 balls as the home side reached the target. The third T20I will take place at the Ageas Bowl in Southampton.