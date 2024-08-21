Explore
Wednesday, Aug 21, 2024
    England vs Sri Lanka Live Score: Sri Lanka win toss, choose to bat at Old Trafford

    Aug 21, 2024 3:53 PM IST
    England vs Sri Lanka Live Score: Sri Lanka won the toss and elected to bat in the 1st Test of Sri Lanka tour of England, 2024
    England vs Sri Lanka Live Score: Ollie Pope is leading England with Ben Stokes out injured. Sri Lanka captain Dhananjaya de Silva won the toss and chose to bat first at Old Trafford.

    England vs Sri Lanka Live Score: With Ben Stokes injured, England are being captained by Ollie Pope
    England vs Sri Lanka Live Score: Welcome to the live coverage of 1st Test of Sri Lanka tour of England, 2024. Match will start on 21 Aug 2024 at 03:30 PM
    Venue : Emirates Old Trafford, Manchester

    England squad -
    Dan Lawrence, Ben Duckett, Ollie Pope, Joe Root, Harry Brook, Jamie Smith, Chris Woakes, Gus Atkinson, Matthew Potts, Mark Wood, Shoaib Bashir
    Sri Lanka squad -
    Dimuth Karunaratne, Nishan Madushka, Kusal Mendis, Angelo Mathews, Dinesh Chandimal, Dhananjaya de Silva, Kamindu Mendis, Prabath Jayasuriya, Asitha Fernando, Vishwa Fernando, Milan Rathnayake    ...Read More

    Follow all the updates here:
    Aug 21, 2024 3:08 PM IST

    England vs Sri Lanka Live Scores: Sri Lanka Playing XI

    England vs Sri Lanka Live Score: Sri Lanka (Playing XI) - Dimuth Karunaratne, Nishan Madushka, Kusal Mendis, Angelo Mathews, Dinesh Chandimal (WK), Dhananjaya de Silva (C), Kamindu Mendis, Prabath Jayasuriya, Asitha Fernando, Vishwa Fernando, Milan Rathnayake (On debut).

    Aug 21, 2024 3:03 PM IST

    England vs Sri Lanka Live Scores: England Playing XI

    England vs Sri Lanka Live Score: England (Playing XI) - Dan Lawrence, Ben Duckett, Ollie Pope (C), Joe Root, Harry Brook, Jamie Smith (WK), Chris Woakes, Gus Atkinson, Matthew Potts, Mark Wood, Shoaib Bashir.

    Aug 21, 2024 3:03 PM IST

    England vs Sri Lanka Live Score: Toss Update

    England vs Sri Lanka Live Score: Sri Lanka won the toss and elected to bat

    Aug 21, 2024 2:38 PM IST

    Welcome to the live coverage of 1st Test (Day1) of Sri Lanka tour of England, 2024

    England vs Sri Lanka Match Details
    1st Test (Day1) of Sri Lanka tour of England, 2024 between England and Sri Lanka to be held at Emirates Old Trafford, Manchester at 03:30 PM. Stay tuned for live updates.

