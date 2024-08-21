England vs Sri Lanka Live Score: Sri Lanka win toss, choose to bat at Old Trafford

Live

England vs Sri Lanka Live Score: Sri Lanka won the toss and elected to bat in the 1st Test of Sri Lanka tour of England, 2024

England vs Sri Lanka Live Score: Ollie Pope is leading England with Ben Stokes out injured. Sri Lanka captain Dhananjaya de Silva won the toss and chose to bat first at Old Trafford.

England vs Sri Lanka Live Score: Welcome to the live coverage of 1st Test of Sri Lanka tour of England, 2024. Match will start on 21 Aug 2024 at 03:30 PM

Venue : Emirates Old Trafford, Manchester



England squad -

Dan Lawrence, Ben Duckett, Ollie Pope, Joe Root, Harry Brook, Jamie Smith, Chris Woakes, Gus Atkinson, Matthew Potts, Mark Wood, Shoaib Bashir

Sri Lanka squad -

Dimuth Karunaratne, Nishan Madushka, Kusal Mendis, Angelo Mathews, Dinesh Chandimal, Dhananjaya de Silva, Kamindu Mendis, Prabath Jayasuriya, Asitha Fernando, Vishwa Fernando, Milan Rathnayake...Read More