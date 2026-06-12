England vs Sri Lanka, Women's T20 World Cup Live Streaming: When, where and how to watch ENG vs SL live on TV and online

The Women's T20 World Cup will officially get underway on Friday night with the hosts England taking on Sri Lanka at Edgbaston, Birmingham. The Nat Sciver-led side is entering the tournament with solid form, having beaten India 2-1 in the three-match series just a few days ago. Moreover, England also got the better of the Harmanpreet Kaur-led side in the warm-up match earlier this week. England start the contest against Sri Lanka as overwhelming favourites. England will take on Sri Lanka in the Women's T20 World Cup opener (AFP)

England boasts a perfect blend of youth and experience, and players like Heather Knight, Sophie Ecclestone and Amy Jones will add more solidity to the lineup. On the other hand, Sri Lanka cannot be taken lightly as they arrive as the dark horses. Harshitha Samarawickrama and Kavisha Dilhari add depth to the team that is no longer reliant on one superstar, Chamari Athapaththu.

England has a superior head-to-head record against Sri Lanka, winning 10 of their previous 12 encounters. “There's extra pressure from everywhere. Being the host nation, the first home World Cup for me, leading the Lionesses and the Red Roses doing such a brilliant job in their tournaments, the state of women's cricket, the list goes on in terms of where you could add up the pressure,” England captain Nat Sciver-Brunt told reporters on the eve of the game.

“I guess we're sat here feeling that pressure as a privilege. We're in a time in the world where women's cricket is waiting for a platform in cricket to expand and explode. It just so happens that we're the 15 people who have the opportunity to do that at this time,” she added.

Squads: England: Amy Jones (w), Danni Wyatt-Hodge, Nat Sciver-Brunt (c), Heather Knight, Alice Capsey, Freya Kemp, Danielle Gibson, Charlotte Dean, Issy Wong, Sophie Ecclestone, Lauren Bell, Linsey Smith, Sophia Dunkley, Lauren Filer, Tilly Corteen-Coleman

Sri Lanka: Chamari Athapaththu (c), Vishmi Gunaratne, Harshitha Samarawickrama, Imesha Dulani, Hansima Karunaratne, Kaushani Nuthyangana (w), Kawya Kavindi, Nilakshika Silva, Sugandika Kumari, Kavisha Dilhari, Mithali Ayodhya, Hasini Perera, Nimasha Meepage, Chethana Vimukthi, Malki Madara.

Here are all the streaming and telecast details for the Women's T20 World Cup 2026 opener between England and Sri Lanka: When will the Women's T20 World Cup 2026 opener between England and Sri Lanka be played? The Women's T20 World Cup 2026 opener between England and Sri Lanka will be played on Friday, June 12. The contest will begin at 11 PM IST, and the toss will take place at 10:30 PM.

Where will the Women's T20 World Cup 2026 opener between England and Sri Lanka be played? The Women's T20 World Cup 2026 opener between England and Sri Lanka will be played at Edgbaston, Birmingham.

Which channels will telecast the Women's T20 World Cup 2026 opener between England and Sri Lanka? The Women's T20 World Cup 2026 opener between England and Sri Lanka will be broadcast live on the Star Sports Network.