Live
England vs West Indies Live Score: 1st Test (Day 3) of West Indies tour of England, 2024 to start at 03:30 PM
July 12, 2024 2:29 PM IST
England vs West Indies Live Score: Welcome to the live coverage of 1st Test (Day 3) of West Indies tour of England, 2024. Match will start at 03:30 PM
England vs West Indies Live Score, 1st Test of West Indies tour of England, 2024
Day 2 Highlights :
- O Pope 11th Test fifty: 50 runs in 70 balls (11x4) (0x6)
- England 201/3 in 43.1 overs
- H Brook 8th Test fifty: 50 runs in 55 balls (5x4) (1x6)
- England 250/4 in 53.0 overs
- Drinks: England 250/4 in 53.0 overs
- J Root 61th Test fifty: 50 runs in 83 balls (5x4) (0x6)
- Lunch: England 293/6 in 68.0 overs
- New ball taken: England 329/6 in 80.1 overs
- 7th wkt Partnership: 50 off 89 balls between J Smith (27) and C Woakes (23)
- Drinks: England 339/7 in 82.0 overs
- J Smith Maiden Test fifty: 50 runs in 98 balls (7x4) (0x6)
- England 351/8 in 84.2 overs
- Innings Break: England 371/10 in 90.0 overs
- Drinks: West Indies 32/2 in 17.1 overs
- West Indies 50/4 in 23.4 overs
- Stumps: West Indies 79/6 in 34.5 overs
Follow all the updates here:
Welcome to the live coverage of 1st Test (Day3) of West Indies tour of England, 2024
England vs West Indies Match Details
1st Test (Day3) of West Indies tour of England, 2024 between England and West Indies to be held at Lord's Cricket Ground, London at 03:30 PM. Stay tuned for live updates.