England vs West Indies Live Score, T20 World Cup 2024 Super 8: Jaded ENG look to start afresh vs co-hosts WI

England face West Indies in their Super 8 opener, in Saint Lucia on Thursday.
It will be a closely-fought affair as England take on West Indies in their T20 World Cup Super 8 opener, in Gros Islet on Thursday. Going into the match, co-hosts West Indies will be the favourites, something which they have rarely been vs England in ICC tournaments. Having failed to qualify for the 2023 ODI World Cup, the Windies have been in sizzling form at the T20 World Cup. They have been strong with the ball and their batters have proved their mettle in the group stage.
England, on the other hand, were on the verge of elimination in the group stage. Managing to qualify for the Super 8s somehow, England will be looking to regroup and use the game as a fresh starting block for the tournament. England are also the defending champions, and a win vs England will be a huge statement by the under-fire side. Both sides took on each other in a five-match T20I series six months ago, with West Indies winning 3-2.
Speaking ahead of the match, Windies captain Rovman Powell said, "It's good that we're starting here and actually we play one game on it, before the start of the Super Eight. We're a little bit accustomed to the bounce and accustomed the wicket. Hopefully that would suit us a little bit more than the Englishmen."
It could be a high-scoring contest, as WIN scored 218/5 vs AFG on Monday here. High-scoring matches have been rare this tournament, but today could be different!
Toss is scheduled for 6:30 AM IST!
Ahead of the match, WI skipper Powell, "It's good that we're starting here and actually we play one game on it, before the start of the Super Eight. We're a little bit accustomed to the bounce and accustomed the wicket. Hopefully that would suit us a little bit more than the Englishmen."
Ahead of the match, ENG pacer Topley said, "I think maybe the West Indies would be hopefully trying to get their own back for our fans that were so incredible… they'll try and rally them and create this cauldron of an atmosphere tomorrow night. It's going to be incredible."
WI squad: Brandon King, Johnson Charles, Nicholas Pooran(w), Shai Hope, Rovman Powell(c), Andre Russell, Sherfane Rutherford, Akeal Hosein, Alzarri Joseph, Gudakesh Motie, Obed McCoy, Roston Chase, Romario Shepherd, Shimron Hetmyer, Shamar Joseph
ENG squad: Philip Salt, Jos Buttler(w/c), Jonny Bairstow, Harry Brook, Moeen Ali, Liam Livingstone, Sam Curran, Chris Jordan, Jofra Archer, Adil Rashid, Reece Topley, Mark Wood, Ben Duckett, Will Jacks, Tom Hartley
Hello and welcome everyone, to our live coverage of today's Super 8 fixture between England and West Indies, straight from St. Lucia. Stay tuned folks!