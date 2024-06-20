England vs West Indies Live Score, T20 World Cup 2024 Super 8: Jaded ENG look to start afresh vs co-hosts WI

England vs West Indies Live Score, T20 World Cup 2024: ENG vs WI, Super 8 Match: It will be a closely-fought affair as England take on West Indies in their T20 World Cup Super 8 opener, in Gros Islet on Thursday. Going into the match, co-hosts West Indies will be the favourites, something which they have rarely been vs England in ICC tournaments. Having failed to qualify for the 2023 ODI World Cup, the Windies have been in sizzling form at the T20 World Cup. They have been strong with the ball and their batters have proved their mettle in the group stage....Read More

England, on the other hand, were on the verge of elimination in the group stage. Managing to qualify for the Super 8s somehow, England will be looking to regroup and use the game as a fresh starting block for the tournament. England are also the defending champions, and a win vs England will be a huge statement by the under-fire side. Both sides took on each other in a five-match T20I series six months ago, with West Indies winning 3-2.

Speaking ahead of the match, Windies captain Rovman Powell said, "It's good that we're starting here and actually we play one game on it, before the start of the Super Eight. We're a little bit accustomed to the bounce and accustomed the wicket. Hopefully that would suit us a little bit more than the Englishmen."