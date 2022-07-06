England's Barmy Army take brutal swipe at Virat, compares Bairstow's '25 days' success with Kohli's '18 months' struggle

Team India endured a tough defeat in the rescheduled Test at Edgbaston, which saw England outplay the tourists in the fourth innings. Needing a stiff 378 to win in the fourth innings, the English batters made a mockery of it and played shots all around the park. The charge started with England openers Zak Crawley and Alex Lees providing the hosts with a perfect start. The pair added over 107 runs for the opening wicket, which was later carried forward by some fine batting display by Jonny Bairstow and Joe Root.

{{^userSubscribed}} {{/userSubscribed}}

{{^userSubscribed}} {{/userSubscribed}}

Both Bairstow and Root went on to score their individual centuries as England, who started the chase in the second session of Day 4, completed it before the opening session was done on the final day. The match saw Bairstow hit centuries in both the innings and soon after the spectacular win England's fan community - The Barmy Army - took a dig against India's premier batter Virat Kohli.

Also Read: Former India cricketers blame Bumrah and Co's ‘absolutely listless’ cricket for loss vs England in Edgbaston

“Bairstow has scored more runs in the last 25 days than Kohli has in the last 18 months,” their tweet read. It also had a photo of Kohli making a rude gesture against Bairstow, which happened on Day 3.

{{^userSubscribed}} {{/userSubscribed}}

{{^userSubscribed}} {{/userSubscribed}}

The two had got into a war of words during England's first innings, following which Bairstow started scoring at a brisk pace and went on to complete his century in just 119 balls.

Several active and ex-cricketers had also slammed the actions of Kohli, with many passing “don't poke the bear” reference. Bairstow, who has been enjoying scintillating form, produced a class act yet again and was awarded as Player of the Match.

{{^userSubscribed}} {{/userSubscribed}}

{{^userSubscribed}} {{/userSubscribed}}

Kohli's trouble with his lean patch continued and he could only manage 11 and 20 in both the innings. He was dismissed play down in the first innings, after he dragged a a length delivery by Matt Potts back on to the stumps. He was caught in the second innings after failing to deal with another good length ball by Ben Stokes, which had some extra bounce in it.

{{^userSubscribed}} {{/userSubscribed}}

{{^userSubscribed}} {{/userSubscribed}}

SHARE THIS ARTICLE ON