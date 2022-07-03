‘He gets 10x better’: NZ star takes indirect jibe at Virat Kohli, warns India of Jonny Bairstow's abilities

After a quiet outing in Day 2 of the ongoing Test between India and England in Edgbaston, Jonny Bairstow entertained the home supporters with some magnificent strokeplay. The batter, who walked in to bat at the fifth position on Day 2, held his fort while England lost wickets at regular intervals. He was batting at 12 off 47 balls at stumps on Day 2 and resumed the England inning alongside captain Ben Stokes. (Follow | India vs England 5th Test Day 3 Live Score Updates)

During the opening session, which saw an early finish due to rain, Bairstow got into an on-field argument with former India captain Virat Kohli and since then he has been unstoppable. The 32-year-old finished the session unbeaten on 91 off 113 deliveries, which included twelve 4s and two 6s.

He started the second session also on a similar note, flicking Shardul Thakur for a boundary towards the mid-wicket region. He also completed his century, reaching the milestone in just 119 balls. While Bairstow continues his show, New Zealand all-rounder Jimmy Neesham made an interesting observation about the England batter.

Taking a indirect jibe at Kohli's antics towards Bairstow, Neesham stated opposition teams should avoid making the 32-year-old batter angry, claiming it enhances his performance by 10-times.

“Why do opposing teams keep making Jonny Bairstow angry lol, he gets 10x better.

“Give him a gift basket each morning, let him know you’re having his car valeted while he’s batting. Anything to keep him happy,” Neesham wrote in his tweet.

Meanwhile, Neesham wasn't the only one making similar observation. Former India cricketer Virender Sehwag acknowledged the change in Bairstow's approach following the altercation with Kohli.

Jonny Bairstow's Strike Rate before Kohli's Sledging -: 21

Post Sledging - 150



Pujara ki tarah khel rahe thhey, Kohli ne Pant banwa diya bewajah sledge karke #IndvsEng — Virender Sehwag (@virendersehwag) July 3, 2022

Bairstow's knock has helped England recover from the overnight score of 84/5 as the hosts have comfortably breached the 200-run-mark and lost just one wicket on Day 3.

