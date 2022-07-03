‘Shut up. Just stand and bat’: Kohli involved in heated exchange with Bairstow, then delivers friendly punch - Watch

Day 3 of the ongoing Edgbaston Test between India and England kicked off to a tensed start in Birmingham. India dominated the proceedings on both the days. Barring the opening session on Day 1, England never really looked to make a comeback as Rishabh Pant and Ravindra Jadeja with the bat and the Indian pace attack kept England in pressure. The third day hence stood of utmost importance for the hosts who trailed by 322 runs at the start of the morning session, but Day 3 witnessed an unlikely start as former skipper Virat Kohli and Jonny Bairstow was involved in a heated exchange. (India vs England Live Score, 5th Test Day 3)

It wasn't the first it happened during the fifth Test. Earlier in Day 2, Kohli had ruthlessly sledged Bairstow using Tim Southee's name when the England batter looked to struggle against Mohammed Shami. The two later shared a laugh over it at the close of day, a video of which had gone viral.

However, things had turned ugly on Day 3 as Kohli was heard saying, “Shut up. Just stand and bat” to Bairstow during the 33rd over when Jasprit Bumrah was into the attack. Moments earlier, Kohli had sledged him once again.

Virat Vs Barstow Battle On This Time Last Time Kohli Vs Root 💥🔥✅#Bairstow #Crickettwitter pic.twitter.com/E7MfxZIY8x — Abhay Thakur (@AbhayThakur981) July 3, 2022

Moments after the altercation, Kohli was spotted having a word with England skipper Virat Kohli before he walked up to Bairstow to deliver a friendly punch and the two laughed over it.

Talking about the match, England started Day 3 on 84 for five, trailing India's first innings total of 416 by 322 runs. India captain Bumrah was the pick of the bowlers on the second day as he single-handedly rattled the top order finishing the day with 3 for 55. Mohammed Shami and Mohammed Sirja picked the other two wickets.

