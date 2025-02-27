England's Jos Buttler on Wednesday said he will discuss his future as white-ball captain with team management after his side lost to Afghanistan to crash out of the Champions Trophy. England's Buttler to weigh captaincy future after Champions Trophy flop

England suffered their second straight defeat in the 50-over tournament, losing a nail-biting match by eight runs in a virtual knockout clash in Lahore.

Afghanistan repeated their giant-killing act against England after their famous win over the then defending champions in the 2023 ODI World Cup in India.

The latest loss sealed a second group-phase exit in the last three ICC tournaments under Buttler's leadership.

"I think obviously the results are not where they need to be and personally need to consider all possibilities and get us as a team where England cricket needs to be in the white-ball format," Buttler told reporters.

"Need to work out personally am I part of the problem or am I part of the solution."

When pressed further about whether he would consider his future as captain in the days to come, Buttler said "yes".

"As I said I am not going to make any emotional decisions right here, right now," he added.

" take a little bit of time to work out personally what I think is right and the guys at the top, they are in charge, they will have their own views as well."

Buttler has been unable to replicate England's success as captain of the white-ball team since he led them to a T20 World Cup title in 2022.

England won only three of their nine matches as defending champions at the 50-over World Cup in India in 2023.

The team faltered in the semi-final of last year's T20 World Cup and recently suffered a 3-0 ODI whitewash in India ahead of the Champions Trophy.

But Buttler said he still enjoys being leader.

"It's had it's moments for sure," said Buttler of his time as England captain.

"A lot of people think it doesn't sit well with me being captain, but I enjoy leading. Even before I was not captain, I thought of myself as a leader in the team but results are tough and they weigh heavy at times.

"And of course you want be leading a winning team and we haven't been that for a while now. Obviously that brings some difficult moments."

Chasing 326 for victory, England came up just short despite Joe Root's valiant 120 and fell to 317 all out, eliminating them from semi-finals contention.

"That's been a familiar theme," Buttler admitted. "Obviously an all-firing confident team would have got over the line. It's up to us as individuals and as a team to find ways to get ourselves where we need to be."

England face South Africa in their final group match in Karachi on Saturday.

fk/mw

This article was generated from an automated news agency feed without modifications to text.