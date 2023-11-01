England's David Willey announces retirement days after being left out of central contract; World Cup 2023 to be his last

England all-rounder David Willey announced his retirement from all forms of cricket on Wednesday. The ongoing World Cup in India will be his last, he said in a social media post. Willey said his decision has nothing to do with England's disastrous performance in the World Cup. The defending champions are lying at the bottom of the table with just one win in seven matches. They have lost to New Zealand, Australia, South Africa, Afghanistan, Sri Lanka, and India. Their only victory came against Bangladesh. The Jos Buttler-led side has no chance of qualifying for the semi-finals. In fact, if they don't win their next two matches against Pakistan and the Netherlands convincingly then they could miss out on a Champions Trophy berth in 2025 as only the top eight teams in this 10-team World Cup will qualify for that event set to be held in Pakistan.

England's David Willey shakes hands with India's Mohammed Siraj and Rohit Sharma after the match(REUTERS)

"So, with careful thought and consideration, it is with great regret that I feel the time has come for me to retire from all forms of international cricket at the end of the World Cup.

"I have worn the shirt with immense pride and given my absolute everything to the badge on my chest. I've been very lucky to be a part of such an incredible white-ball team with some of the best players in the world," Willey said.

"I feel I still have a lot more to give on and off the field while I am still playing my best cricket, and my decision has nothing to do with our performance during the World Cup.

"I'm sure everybody who knows me does not doubt that, whatever my involvement in the remainder of this campaign, I will give my everything and more! That's the only way I know," he added.

The left-arm seamer, who is more than a handy batter down the order, may have confirmed that his decision was not influenced by England's disappointing show in this World Cup but his retirement announcement comes a few days after ECB decided to leave him out of the central contracts. He is only cricketer in the World Cup squad not to have found a place in the central contracts.

Willey has represented England in 70 ODIs and 43 T20Is. He has scored 627 runs in ODIs at a decent average of 26. Add his 93 wickets in the mix and you get an ideal modern-day English white-ball specialist. His T20I numbers are not bad either. He has picked up 51 scalps in his 43 outings.

"I've made some memories and great friends along the way and been through some very difficult times. To my wife, two children, mum and dad, I wouldn't have been able to know my dreams without your sacrifice and unwavering support throughout. Thank you for sharing the special memories and picking up the pieces when I've fallen apart - I'm eternally grateful," he said.

