Home / Cricket / England's full schedule for ICC World Cup 2023: Venues and dates of all matches

England's full schedule for ICC World Cup 2023: Venues and dates of all matches

ByHT Sports Desk
Jun 27, 2023 01:41 PM IST

England will play the opening match of the ICC World Cup 2023 against New Zealand in Ahmedabad.

England enter ICC World Cup 2023 as the defending champions. They have been the standard to meet in short-form cricket since Eoin Morgan’s appointment as captain following the disastrous 2015 World Cup campaign. The turnaround was first noticed in an ICC event in the T20 World Cup in 2016 when the Three Lions finished as the runners-up. Since then, they have been changing the dynamics of cricket as their batting lineup consisting of power from top to bottom earned them the famous super over win over New Zealand in 2019. Jos Buttler would continue building on that foundation, with England looking truly dominant in last year’s T20 World Cup.

England's Jos Buttler holds aloft the trophy as they celebrate winning the T20 World Cup (AAP Image via REUTERS)
England's Jos Buttler holds aloft the trophy as they celebrate winning the T20 World Cup (AAP Image via REUTERS)

Conditions will be trickier on the subcontinent for the English, and there will be a reliance on the quality spin from Adil Rashid, with question marks over whom the second spinner might be. It will also be interesting to see how England’s belligerent and attacking style will translate to subcontinental conditions.

It is tough to rule out England on any surface purely because of the power present throughout their lineup, but there might be enough question marks for England fans to be slightly worried.

England's full schedule for World Cup 2023

October 5: England vs New Zealand at Narendra Modi Stadium in Ahmedabad

October 10: England vs Bangladesh at HPCA Stadium in Dharamsala

October 14: England vs Afghanistan at Arun Jaitley Stadium in Delhi

October 21: England vs South Africa at the Wankhede Stadium in Mumbai

October 26: England vs Qualifier 2 at the Chinnaswamy in Bengaluru

October 29: England vs India at the Ekana Stadium in Lucknow

November 4: England vs Australia at Narendra Modi Stadium in Ahmedabad

November 8: England vs Qualifier 1 at the MCA Stadium in Pune

November 12: England vs Pakistan at Eden Gardens in Kolkata

Catch all the Latest Cricket News and Live score along with IPL 2023 and IPL schedule related updates on Hindustan Times
SHARE THIS ARTICLE ON
  • ABOUT THE AUTHOR
    HT Sports Desk

    At HT Sports Desk, passionate reporters work round the clock to provide detailed updates from the world of sports. Expect nuanced match reports, previews,reviews, technical analysis based on statistics, the latest social media trends, expert opinions on cricket, football, tennis, badminton, hockey,motorsports, wrestling, boxing, shooting, athletics and much more.

Topics
england
england
SHARE
Copy

Join Hindustan Times

Create free account and unlock exciting features like

Newsletters, Alerts and Recommendations Get personalised news and exciting deals Bookmark the stories you want to read later
Already have an account? Sign In
© 2023 HindustanTimes
Story Saved
Live Score
OPEN APP
×
Edit Profile
Saved Articles
Following
My Reads
My Offers
Sign out
New Delhi 0C
Tuesday, June 27, 2023
Start 14 Days Free Trial Subscribe Now
Copyright © HT Digital Streams Ltd. All rights reserved.
Register Free and get Exciting Deals
Sign out