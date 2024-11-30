Christchurch [New Zealand], : England's rising batting sensation Harry Brook admitted that his seventh Test century during the series opener against New Zealand in Christchurch was filled with fortune. England's Harry Brook admits his 7th Test century was riddled with "luck"

New Zealand granted Brook five lifelines, and the 25-year-old made the most of them. He played a commanding knock of 171, propelling England to a formidable total of 499.

Top 15 buys at IPL 2025 Auction Share Via Copy Link Rishabh Pant ₹ 27 Cr DC LSG Total Match

111

Total Runs

3284

Highest Score

128 runs Shreyas Iyer ₹ 26.75 Cr KKR PBKS Total Match

115

Total Runs

3127

Highest Score

96 runs Venkatesh Iyer ₹ 23.75 Cr KKR KKR Total Match

50

Total Runs

1326

Highest Score

104 runs

Wickets

3

Best Bowling

2/29 Arshdeep Singh ₹ 18 Cr PBKS PBKS Total Match

65

Total Runs

29

Highest Score

10 runs

Wickets

76

Best Bowling

5/32 Yuzvendra Chahal ₹ 18 Cr RR PBKS Total Match

260

Total Runs

37

Highest Score

8 runs

Wickets

205

Best Bowling

5/40 Jos Buttler ₹ 15.75 Cr RR GT Total Match

107

Total Runs

3582

Highest Score

124 runs KL Rahul ₹ 14 Cr LSG DC Total Match

132

Total Runs

4683

Highest Score

132 runs Trent Boult ₹ 12.50 Cr RR MI Total Match

104

Total Runs

83

Highest Score

17 runs

Wickets

121

Best Bowling

4/18 Jofra Archer ₹ 12.50 Cr MI RR Total Match

35

Total Runs

195

Highest Score

27 runs

Wickets

46

Best Bowling

3/15 Josh Hazlewood ₹ 12.50 Cr RCB RCB Total Match

12

Total Runs

-

Highest Score

-

Wickets

12

Best Bowling

3/24 Mohammed Siraj ₹ 12.25 Cr RCB GT Total Match

93

Total Runs

109

Highest Score

14 runs

Wickets

93

Best Bowling

4/21 Mitchell Starc ₹ 11.75 Cr KKR DC Total Match

41

Total Runs

105

Highest Score

29 runs

Wickets

51

Best Bowling

4/15 Phil Salt ₹ 11.50 Cr DC RCB Total Match

21

Total Runs

653

Highest Score

89 runs Ishan Kishan ₹ 11.25 Cr MI SRH Total Match

105

Total Runs

2644

Highest Score

99 runs

Wickets

-

Best Bowling

- Jitesh Sharma ₹ 11 Cr PBKS RCB Total Match

40

Total Runs

730

Highest Score

49 runs Check Full Coverage

The 499-run total put England in a dominant position, as New Zealand ended day three trailing by just four runs with only four wickets in hand.

Brook began day three alongside England's Test captain Ben Stokes. The pair added 39 runs from 34 deliveries, taking England past New Zealand's first-innings total of 348.

"I had a lot of luck, didn't I? Jesus," Brook remarked, reflecting on the multiple chances he received during his 171-run innings, as quoted by ESPNcricinfo.

The 159-run partnership came to an end when Brook edged a delivery from Matt Henry to wicketkeeper Tom Blundell.

Brook's dismissal lifted the spirits of the New Zealand players, who had been visibly frustrated as the Englishman began to accelerate his scoring.

Brook was dropped four times on Friday, when he was on scores of 18, 41, 70, and 106. On Saturday, New Zealand spilled another opportunity when he was on 147.

The young English batter noted that not all the missed chances were straightforward, particularly given the power with which he struck the ball, as evidenced by his 18 boundaries.

"That first drop, especially, I'm not sure many people are catching that, to be honest. I hit that very hard," he said.

"I do throw my hands at it quite hard sometimes, and it's going to take a good catch at gully, especially with the viewing conditions. Just go out there, watch the ball, and try to hit it really," he added.

Brook's continued success against New Zealand is evident in his record: two centuries and two fifties in five innings. His only failure came with a duck in the fourth innings of the memorable 2023 Wellington Test.

Explaining his approach against New Zealand, Brook said, "I've just gone out there and tried to play the ball, really. The pitches have been fairly good with a bit of pace and bounce, and if you get it past the infield, it's usually four. I've tried to use the pace, ride the bounce, and had quite a bit of luck this week."

New Zealand ended the day at 155/6, with Daryl Mitchell and Nathan Smith unbeaten on 31 and 1 , respectively.

This article was generated from an automated news agency feed without modifications to text.