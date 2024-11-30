Menu Explore
Search Search
Saturday, Nov 30, 2024
New Delhi oC
Subscribe
Games
E-Paper
close_game
close_game

England's Harry Brook admits his 7th Test century was riddled with "luck"

ANI |
Nov 30, 2024 05:03 PM IST

England's rising batting sensation Harry Brook admitted that his seventh Test century during the series opener against New Zealand in Christchurch was riddled with fortune.

Christchurch [New Zealand], : England's rising batting sensation Harry Brook admitted that his seventh Test century during the series opener against New Zealand in Christchurch was filled with fortune.

England's Harry Brook admits his 7th Test century was riddled with "luck"
England's Harry Brook admits his 7th Test century was riddled with "luck"

New Zealand granted Brook five lifelines, and the 25-year-old made the most of them. He played a commanding knock of 171, propelling England to a formidable total of 499.

Top 15 buys at IPL 2025 Auction
Share Via
Copy Link
Rishabh Pant
Rishabh Pant
₹ 27 Cr
DC LSG
  • Total Match
  • 111
  • Total Runs
  • 3284
  • Highest Score
  • 128 runs
Shreyas Iyer
Shreyas Iyer
₹ 26.75 Cr
KKR PBKS
  • Total Match
  • 115
  • Total Runs
  • 3127
  • Highest Score
  • 96 runs
Venkatesh Iyer
Venkatesh Iyer
₹ 23.75 Cr
KKR KKR
  • Total Match
  • 50
  • Total Runs
  • 1326
  • Highest Score
  • 104 runs
  • Wickets
  • 3
  • Best Bowling
  • 2/29
Arshdeep Singh
Arshdeep Singh
₹ 18 Cr
PBKS PBKS
  • Total Match
  • 65
  • Total Runs
  • 29
  • Highest Score
  • 10 runs
  • Wickets
  • 76
  • Best Bowling
  • 5/32
Yuzvendra Chahal
Yuzvendra Chahal
₹ 18 Cr
RR PBKS
  • Total Match
  • 260
  • Total Runs
  • 37
  • Highest Score
  • 8 runs
  • Wickets
  • 205
  • Best Bowling
  • 5/40
Jos Buttler
Jos Buttler
₹ 15.75 Cr
RR GT
  • Total Match
  • 107
  • Total Runs
  • 3582
  • Highest Score
  • 124 runs
KL Rahul
KL Rahul
₹ 14 Cr
LSG DC
  • Total Match
  • 132
  • Total Runs
  • 4683
  • Highest Score
  • 132 runs
Trent Boult
Trent Boult
₹ 12.50 Cr
RR MI
  • Total Match
  • 104
  • Total Runs
  • 83
  • Highest Score
  • 17 runs
  • Wickets
  • 121
  • Best Bowling
  • 4/18
Jofra Archer
Jofra Archer
₹ 12.50 Cr
MI RR
  • Total Match
  • 35
  • Total Runs
  • 195
  • Highest Score
  • 27 runs
  • Wickets
  • 46
  • Best Bowling
  • 3/15
Josh Hazlewood
Josh Hazlewood
₹ 12.50 Cr
RCB RCB
  • Total Match
  • 12
  • Total Runs
  • -
  • Highest Score
  • -
  • Wickets
  • 12
  • Best Bowling
  • 3/24
Mohammed Siraj
Mohammed Siraj
₹ 12.25 Cr
RCB GT
  • Total Match
  • 93
  • Total Runs
  • 109
  • Highest Score
  • 14 runs
  • Wickets
  • 93
  • Best Bowling
  • 4/21
Mitchell Starc
Mitchell Starc
₹ 11.75 Cr
KKR DC
  • Total Match
  • 41
  • Total Runs
  • 105
  • Highest Score
  • 29 runs
  • Wickets
  • 51
  • Best Bowling
  • 4/15
Phil Salt
Phil Salt
₹ 11.50 Cr
DC RCB
  • Total Match
  • 21
  • Total Runs
  • 653
  • Highest Score
  • 89 runs
Ishan Kishan
Ishan Kishan
₹ 11.25 Cr
MI SRH
  • Total Match
  • 105
  • Total Runs
  • 2644
  • Highest Score
  • 99 runs
  • Wickets
  • -
  • Best Bowling
  • -
Jitesh Sharmar
Jitesh Sharma
₹ 11 Cr
PBKS RCB
  • Total Match
  • 40
  • Total Runs
  • 730
  • Highest Score
  • 49 runs
Check Full Coverage

The 499-run total put England in a dominant position, as New Zealand ended day three trailing by just four runs with only four wickets in hand.

Brook began day three alongside England's Test captain Ben Stokes. The pair added 39 runs from 34 deliveries, taking England past New Zealand's first-innings total of 348.

"I had a lot of luck, didn't I? Jesus," Brook remarked, reflecting on the multiple chances he received during his 171-run innings, as quoted by ESPNcricinfo.

The 159-run partnership came to an end when Brook edged a delivery from Matt Henry to wicketkeeper Tom Blundell.

Brook's dismissal lifted the spirits of the New Zealand players, who had been visibly frustrated as the Englishman began to accelerate his scoring.

Brook was dropped four times on Friday, when he was on scores of 18, 41, 70, and 106. On Saturday, New Zealand spilled another opportunity when he was on 147.

The young English batter noted that not all the missed chances were straightforward, particularly given the power with which he struck the ball, as evidenced by his 18 boundaries.

"That first drop, especially, I'm not sure many people are catching that, to be honest. I hit that very hard," he said.

"I do throw my hands at it quite hard sometimes, and it's going to take a good catch at gully, especially with the viewing conditions. Just go out there, watch the ball, and try to hit it really," he added.

Brook's continued success against New Zealand is evident in his record: two centuries and two fifties in five innings. His only failure came with a duck in the fourth innings of the memorable 2023 Wellington Test.

Explaining his approach against New Zealand, Brook said, "I've just gone out there and tried to play the ball, really. The pitches have been fairly good with a bit of pace and bounce, and if you get it past the infield, it's usually four. I've tried to use the pace, ride the bounce, and had quite a bit of luck this week."

New Zealand ended the day at 155/6, with Daryl Mitchell and Nathan Smith unbeaten on 31 and 1 , respectively.

This article was generated from an automated news agency feed without modifications to text.

Stay informed with the...
See more
Stay informed with the latest updates on live cricket score, cricket players, match schedules and ICC rankings. Keep an eye on your favourite cricket team, including the stellar performances of Rohit Sharma and Virat Kohli. Check out the cricket schedule, track team standings and dive into player stats and rankings on Crickit, powered by Hindustan Times website and app. along with IPL 2025 Auction.
SHARE THIS ARTICLE ON
Share this article
SHARE
Copy

Join Hindustan Times

Create free account and unlock exciting features like

Newsletters, Alerts and Recommendations Get personalised news and exciting deals Bookmark the stories you want to read later
Already have an account? Sign In
  • mint-logo
  • mint-lounge
  • HT_Auto
  • ht-tech
  • ht-bangla
  • healthshots
  • OTT-icons
  • slurrp-icon
  • ht-kannada
  • ht-tamil
  • ht-telegu
  • ht-marathi
  • Instore Radio - FAB Play
  • vc-circle
  • tech-circle
  • vcc-edge
© 2024 HindustanTimes
Story Saved
Live Score
Edit Profile
Saved Articles
Following
My Reads
Sign out
New Delhi 0C
Saturday, November 30, 2024
Start 14 Days Free Trial Subscribe Now
Copyright © HT Digital Streams Ltd. All rights reserved.
Follow Us On