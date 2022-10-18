Home / Cricket / England's Reece Topley doubtful for T20 World Cup opener v Afghanistan

England's Reece Topley doubtful for T20 World Cup opener v Afghanistan

cricket
Published on Oct 18, 2022 05:42 PM IST

The 28-year-old left-arm pacer hurt his left ankle during a fielding drill ahead of Monday's warm-up match against Pakistan at the Gabba.

England's Reece Topley&nbsp;(AP)
England's Reece Topley (AP)
Reuters |

England seamer Reece Topley appears doubtful for their opening T20 World Cup match against Afghanistan after rolling his ankle during practice, the team said on Tuesday.

The 28-year-old left-arm pacer hurt his left ankle during a fielding drill ahead of Monday's warm-up match against Pakistan at the Gabba.

He will be assessed in the build-up to Saturday's match in Perth, the 2010 champions said in a statement.

Jos Buttler's England are among the title favourites after back-to-back T20 series victories in Pakistan and Australia.

"We're definitely ready now," all-rounder Sam Curran said.

"We're feeling like we're almost not peaking but we're playing good cricket.

"We're really excited, hopefully with a couple of good training sessions in Perth, come the weekend we'll be good."

England will be wary of any complacency against Afghanistan, especially as the tournament has already seen major upsets with former champions Sri Lanka and twice winners West Indies suffering shock defeats.

"It's T20 format, anything could happen," Curran said.

"Afghanistan are a side that are extremely skilful ... We know it's going to be a really tough opening game."

The 24-year-old's all-round ability was on display in Monday's warm-up match against Pakistan where he shared the new ball with Ben Stokes and smashed an unbeaten 33 off 14 balls to guide his team to a comprehensive victory.

"It's very challenging but it's just a role you've got to enjoy," he said.

"Guys like Moeen (Ali), (Liam) Livingstone, Harry Brook are experienced in that middle-over phase so they help me through it.

"There will be some days where it doesn't work, some days where it does."

Get Latest Cricket Newsalong with Cricket Schedule. Also get updates on Indian Cricket Teamand Cricket Live Scoreof ongoing matches.
SHARE THIS ARTICLE ON
Topics
england cricket team t20 world cup
england cricket team t20 world cup

Personalise your news feed. Follow trending topics

Trending Topics to Follow
SHARE
Copy

Join Hindustan Times

Create free account and unlock exciting features like

Newsletters, Alerts and Recommendations Bookmark the stories you want to read later
Already have an account? Sign In
Story Saved
×
Edit Profile
Saved Articles
Following
My Reads
My Offers
Sign out
New Delhi 0C
Tuesday, October 18, 2022
Start 15 Days Free Trial Subscribe Now
Copyright © HT Digital Streams Ltd. All rights reserved.
Register Free and get Exciting Deals
Sign out