England's Sam Billings produces brilliant run-out with direct hit from the deep against Sri lanka- WATCH

Sam Billings' done it again. The England batsman produced yet another moment of brilliance in the field as he inflicted a run-out from almost 40 metres out during the first ODI against Sri Lanka at Riverside Ground in Chester-le-Street.

The tremendous run-out took place in the 43rd over when Chamika Karunaratne nudged the ball to deep mid-wicket, where Billings was stationed. The batsmen decided to come back for a second and that's Praveen Jayawickrama was caught short of his ground.

The outstanding dismissal also brought the curtains on Sri Lanka's innings, as they were folded for 185 in 42.3 overs.

Meanwhile, England fast bowler Chris Woakes delivered a stellar performance in the first innings. The right-arm bowler picked up four wickets in his 10 overs and gave away just 18 runs. Woakes also bowled five maidens in his spell.

With 5 maiden overs in his spell, Woakes' reached the third in the list of England bowlers with most maiden overs in 50 overs ODIs match, only after James Anderson and DR Pringle.

The hosts won the game by five wickets eventually. After an early start, powered by Jonny Bairstow's 43, England lost four wickets for just 26 runs. However, Joe Root's unbeaten 79 and his match-winning 91-run stand with Moeen Ali (28) saw England get over the line with 15.1 overs to spare.

Earlier on the tour, England swept the three-match T20I series 3-0. The second ODI between the two sides will take place on July 1 at The Oval in London.