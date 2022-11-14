England’s T20 World Cup star to submit name for IPL 2023 auction

One of England's outstanding players in the recently concluded T20 World Cup 2022, Adil Rashid could become a pivotal figure in the upcoming IPL 2023 auction, scheduled for December. The spinner was sensational for England in the semi-final and final, with Jos Buttler and Co. defeating Pakistan to clinch the trophy. Against India, Rashid took the crucial wicket of Suryakumar Yadav and then followed it up with the wickets of Babar Azam, Mohammad Haris in the final.

Speaking to PTI, Rashid revealed that he would be including his name in the auction this year. "Yes, I will be putting up my name in IPL auctions this time", he said.

Rashid was also asked if he has been in talks with any team, but his response was negative. Chasing a target of 138 runs, England reached 138 for five in 19 overs, with Ben Stokes slamming an unbeaten knock of 52 runs off 49 balls. Initially, Pakistan were restricted to 137 for eight in 20 overs, courtesy of some fine bowling by Sam Curran, Rashid and Chris Jordan. Curran took three wickets and Jordan also bagged a two-wicket haul. Shan Masood top-scored for Pakistan with a knock of 38 runs off 28 balls.

After the match, England captain Buttler pointed out Rashid's importance in his side's T20 World Cup campaign. "Huge swing in the game, that was a fantastic over from Adil. He has been outstanding for us in the last three games, just the guy who makes things happen and his performance was outstanding. When you hit the right length there was a little bit of movement and they were obviously bowling at a good pace, not easy at all. We managed to get away to a start which controlled the run-rate and we bat deep as well", he said.

