'English conditions different but PSL 6 has given us momentum': Shadab Khan confident of Pak's success on England tour

The Pakistan cricket team will take on the England cricket team in a white-ball series in England, starting with the first one-day international (ODI) on July 8 at Sophia Gardens Cricket Ground, Cardiff, Wales. Pakistan's white-ball captain is looking forward to the bilateral series, saying the team is in form.

While speaking to www.pcb.com.pk., the right-arm spinner said that the side has been playing well over the past year and that they have the momentum to beat the current world champions in their own backyard.

"Surely, England are the ODI world champions, but we come into the series after playing some good cricket against them in the past," said Shadab while speaking to www.pcb.com.pk.

The leg-spinner also added that even though the conditions in the UK are different to that in the UAE, the Pakistan Super League (PSL) has helped the players considerably.

"Of course, English conditions are different from UAE but PSL 6 has given us momentum and rhythm and we would like to keep this momentum going by playing some exciting and competitive cricket," he added.

Both the teams will lock horns in three ODIs and as many T20Is, with the first T20 game beginning on July 16. The ODIs are part of the ICC Men's Cricket World Cup Super League and currently, the two teams are tied on 40 points, with England on the second spot because of a better net run-rate and Pakistan at the third.

Representing Islamabad United in the PSL, Shadab Khan and Co. finished at the top of the points table after bagging 16 points from the 12 matches. They were, however, eliminated by Peshwar Zalmi in Eliminator 2.



