English cricket rocked with scandal, well-known figure being investigated for sexual assault, spiking two women: Report

Ahead of the upcoming marquee Ashes, England cricket has been rocked with a scandal as a key figure within the setup is being investigated by the police regarding allegations of spiking two women and sexually assaulting one of them. According to a report in the Telegraph, the man in question is in his 40s, and he was questioned under caution by Scotland Yard. The complaint was filed in June about a potential spiking at a pub in South West London. A key figure within English cricket is being investigated for sexual assault and spiking two women.(PTI)

The report states that the alleged incident happened on May 22 in the SW6 area, which covers Fulham and Parsons Green. It must be mentioned that spiking refers to a substance being added to food or drink without the person's knowledge or consent.

The Metropolitan Police has confirmed that the investigation is underway. However, the official statement does not specify who is being questioned for now.

“Two women are believed to have been spiked, with one also allegedly sexually assaulted. A man in his 40s was interviewed under caution on Thursday, June 5. Enquiries remain ongoing and no arrests have been made at this stage," the statement read.

Also Read: 'Discipline? Defence? All went out of window': English media after India's 'miracle'; Aussies drop Ashes truth bomb

The England and Wales Cricket Board is yet to react to the matter; however, they have been made aware of the recent developments.

Prior sexual assault complaints

The sport of cricket has been marred by two incidents of sexual misconduct over the last year. According to the Telegraph, an unnamed coach was given a nine-month suspension after he admitted to sending sexually explicit pictures to two female junior members of staff.

His name was eventually redacted by an independent panel because of a “serious risk of harm” if his identity were to be made public.

In November 2024, a professional coach was handed a six-month suspension for “inappropriate sexual behaviour” on a pre-season tour for an unnamed.

The recent developments add to the ECB's growing headache, as the board also recently underwent a lucrative process to sell shares on behalf of teams in its Hundred competition to international investors.