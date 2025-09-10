Rise and Fall contestant Anaya Bangar alleges a cricketer sent her obscene pic: 'Use sab jaante hain'

In a startling revelation, transgender athlete and Rise and Fall contestant Anaya Bangar, daughter of cricketer Sanjay Bangar, shared a disturbing incident involving a well-known cricketer. Speaking candidly with fellow contestants, Anaya narrated the incident which happened after she publicly came out last November. Anaya Bangar, the child of cricketer Sanjay Bangar, opened up about sexual harassment online in the reality TV show Rise and Fall.(Anaya Bangar - Instagram)

Anaya opens up about cyber harassment

In a video clip from the Rise and Fall show, Anaya is seen narrating her story to fellow contestants.

"Basically, kya hua tha, main publicly come out ki last year November mein. Fir December-January mein main content post karti thi, jo dimag mein aaraha tha who karti thi. Randomly, ek cricketer ne mujhe add kiya and hamari kuch baat nahi hui, usne directly photo bhej di. Waisi photo (Basically, what happened was, I came out publicly in November last year. Then in December-January, I used to post content, whatever came to my mind, randomly. A cricketer added me, and we did not talk to each other, but he directly sent his photo. That kind of photo)," Anaya said.

A fellow contestant asked, “Nangu pangu? (Was it a naked picture?)” Anaya replied, “Samajhlo abhi (you know what kind).” Another contestant asked if she knew him. Anaya replied, "Use sab jaante hai (Everyone knows him)."

Anaya, daughter of former Indian cricketer Sanjay Bangar, transitioned last year and has frequently opened up about the challenges she's faced within the cricketing community.

About Rise and Fall

The reality show Rise & Fall, hosted by Ashneer Grover, features a diverse lineup of 16 contestants from various fields. Among them are popular TV actor Arjun Bijlani, choreographer and influencer Dhanashree Verma, comedian Kiku Sharda, actor Kubbra Sait, singer-host Aditya Narayan, and actress Aahana Kumra.

Trans-athlete and influencer Anaya Bangar, Bhojpuri superstar Pawan Singh, wrestler Sangeeta Phogat, and reality TV personality Arbaz Patel are also participating. Digital creators Nayandeep Rakshit, Aarush Bhola, Akriti Negi, and Noorin Sha round out the cast, promising a dramatic and unpredictable game of power, strategy, and survival.