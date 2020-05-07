e-paper
New Delhi -°C
Today in New Delhi, India

May 07, 2020-Thursday
-°C

Humidity
-

Wind
-

Select city

Metro cities - Delhi, Mumbai, Chennai, Kolkata

Other cities - Noida, Gurgaon, Bengaluru, Hyderabad, Bhopal , Chandigarh , Dehradun, Indore, Jaipur, Lucknow, Patna, Ranchi

ADVERTISEMENT
Home / Cricket / English women’s cricket chief braced for season cancellation

English women’s cricket chief braced for season cancellation

The start of the English season has been delayed until July 1 at the earliest, with Harrison making it clear that men’s international matches are first in line to be salvaged.

cricket Updated: May 07, 2020 09:37 IST
AFP
AFP
London
File image of England Cricket Team.
File image of England Cricket Team.(File)
         

The head of English women’s cricket will accept the England men’s team being made the priority this season if that helps safeguard the long-term future of the game. England and Wales Cricket Board chief executive Tom Harrison said on Tuesday that a season without any play could cost the governing body 380 million pound (USD 469 million). The start of the English season has been delayed until July 1 at the earliest, with Harrison making it clear that men’s international matches are first in line to be salvaged.

England’s women are due to play home series against India, delayed from its original June date, and South Africa in September this year. “If the international women’s schedule can’t be fulfilled in full, but a large amount of the international men’s programme can this summer, which is going to reduce that 380m pound hole, we have to be realistic about that,” Clare Connor, the ECB’s managing director of women’s cricket, told reporters in a conference call on Wednesday.

“In order for the whole game to survive, the financial necessity rests upon many of those international men’s matches being fulfilled. “If we have to play less international women’s cricket this summer to safeguard the longer-term future and investment and building the infrastructure for a more stable and sustainable women’s game, then that is probably a hit we might have to take.”

Connor, a former England captain, added: “That’s not to say we won’t be fighting hard to play our international schedule against India and South Africa as best we can.” Officials had been hoping to build on the success of the women’s T20 World Cup which saw hosts Australia beat India in a final that attracted a record-breaking crowd of more than 86,000 to the Melbourne Cricket Ground in March.

But England captain Heather Knight recently said she feared the women’s game could be left behind in light of the COVID-19 outbreak. The decision to delay the inaugural season of the Hundred until 2021 has left the women’s game without a marquee domestic tournament after the ECB ended the standalone Super League last season.

But Connor is determined women’s cricket won’t be held back, even though she was unable to assure that the ECB’s planned outlay of 20 million pound over two years for the women’s game would remain untouched by the fall-out from the pandemic. “We can’t give that guarantee of ring-fencing, but what we can give is a guarantee or a promise that the vision for the game remains unchanged,” she said.

Connor, however, was concerned about the broader impact of the season being potentially scrapped. “We could face that loss of participation of women and girls who had just had their appetite whetted who aren’t going to be able to experience this year.”

Get Latest Cricket Updates, Live scores and Top news on HT Cricket.

tags
top news
8 dead, over 1000 fall sick after gas leak at Andhra Pradesh chemical plant
8 dead, over 1000 fall sick after gas leak at Andhra Pradesh chemical plant
‘I pray for everyone’s safety’: PM on Andhra Pradesh gas leak mishap
‘I pray for everyone’s safety’: PM on Andhra Pradesh gas leak mishap
Taliban-linked Haqqani network, not just ISKP, plotted Kabul gurdwara strike: NDS
Taliban-linked Haqqani network, not just ISKP, plotted Kabul gurdwara strike: NDS
Imran Khan claims India could launch ‘false flag operation’ against Pakistan
Imran Khan claims India could launch ‘false flag operation’ against Pakistan
‘Have realised cooking is not rocket science,’ writes Harbhajan Singh
‘Have realised cooking is not rocket science,’ writes Harbhajan Singh
Hyundai i20N prototype revealed for the first time in winter testing
Hyundai i20N prototype revealed for the first time in winter testing
Jio phone users to soon get their own Aarogya Setu app
Jio phone users to soon get their own Aarogya Setu app
Covid-19: Fuel duty may give govt Rs 1.2 lakh crore boost | What you need to know
Covid-19: Fuel duty may give govt Rs 1.2 lakh crore boost | What you need to know
trending topics
COVID-19 State TallyCoronavirus LiveCovid-19 vaccinesCovid-19 Cases IndiaPulwama encounterVirat KohliSensex TodayVisakhapatnam Gas LeakCovid-19Rishi KapoorIrrfan Khan

don't miss

latest news

India news

ht epaper

cricket news