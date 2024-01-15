Enjoy the vibe that Indians have for cricket: David Miller

Paarl Royals couldn’t have asked for a better start to the second season of the SA20 this year with both wins coming against the Pretoria Capitals in home and away fixtures. Captain David Miller, who has been in sublime form, has led from the front with smashing knocks, the latest being an unbeaten 75 in his side’s thrilling 10-run win at Centurion in Pretoria on Sunday. South Africa's David Miller acknowledges the Indian crowd during the 2023 World Cup(Reuters)

“Yeah, it’s good to get two results, home and away, against the same team there in favour of us. It’s just all the hard work we have put in, it’s nice to see the guys and the bowlers executing their plans. We have spoken about a few things and it’s really nice to be seeing that under pressure. Obviously, then, putting a score on the board up front, so very happy overall,” Miller said after the match.

Amazon Sale season is here! Splurge and save now! Click here

Miller was involved in a crafty partnership with Mitchell van Buuren as the duo stitched 141 runs that set the tone for the Royals innings after opener Jos Buttler (39) gone things underway with a quick 39 off 23. Van Buuren, in particular, showed how much he has matured since Season 1 with a rollicking 72 not out off 40 balls (7x4, 3x6). Miller, meanwhile, smashed eight boundaries and tonked three hits over the rope during his 42-ball stay at the crease.

“I’m enjoying it, to be honest. Getting a bit higher up in the order was the discussion, and so far, it’s been going well. You just got to stay on it every game and really make sure that you get back to basics to start with for the next innings. But I’m really enjoying my game at the moment,” the skipper said while reflecting on his knock.

“I didn’t feel like I was clearing the boundary rope today; it was just fours, but Mitchell Van Buuren was showing me the way with the sixes. I felt a little bit on the edge. So, happy to have hit a couple in the last over.”

Miller’s consecutive performances with the bat has grabbed plenty of attention from the Indian faithful, who have seen his pyrotechnics from close quarters during the IPL.

“I have been playing over in India for a long time now with the IPL and a lot of series in South Africa. I always just enjoy the enthusiasm, energy and the vibe that the Indian people have for cricket. It’s such a huge passion and religion. It’s really great to be playing the way we are knowing that the Indian fans are back there supporting us. It’s always a good feeling to know that there’s a lot of support back there in India,” Miller said of his massive Indian fan base.

The second season of South Africa’s explosive T20 franchise league has opened to a great start with venues witnessing almost sold-out attendance. The action on the field has not deterred one bit – with a flurry of runs and thrilling dismissal all adding to the vibe of the tournament. With such an attractive tournament underway, how about extending an invitation to friends in India?

“There are a lot of good mates of mine over there. I can’t really single out anyone, but I’ve been fortunate to play for many years, so it’s been really good. Obviously, making really good friendships and relationships over the years. There are millions of cricketers over there, so I’m just really chuffed,” Miller said.