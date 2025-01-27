Mumbai [India], : Former Indian cricketer Suresh Raina opened up about playing alongside star batter Virat Kohli, saying that he enjoyed fielding with him because of Virat's unique passion and relentless attitude toward winning. "Enjoyed fielding with Virat because....": Suresh Raina on star Indian batter

Raina spoke exclusively to Star Sports, where he said that Virat always has his "switch on" and approaches practice with the mentality of "we would not leave until we die."

"His mindset is very different. He is, as I said, I think a good teammate to have in a dressing room but he is always on the switch. When he practices, he has a different preparation, when he does fielding, whenever the chips are down, he will be the first person to come and say, let us fight, let us do fielding," he explained.

"I really enjoyed fielding with him because his passion is different because when he is in the mood for fielding and diving, everyone's attitude changes. Virat, has the talent and he is a little different in North India. When we come from there, we cannot bear to lose. We do not know how to lose. We would not leave till we die. That is the kind of attitude he has," he added.

Meanwhile, Virat is set to train with the Delhi team on Tuesday ahead of what could be his first Ranji Trophy appearance since 2012, according to ESPNcricinfo.

Delhi coach Sarandeep Singh confirmed that Virat will join the Delhi squad for their Ranji Trophy match against Railways at the Arun Jaitley Stadium, beginning on January 30, ESPNcricinfo report confirmed.

Virat's participation in the domestic circuit comes after the Board of Control for Cricket in India adopted a firmer stance on the participation of Indian international stars in domestic cricket.

In the past few days, photos and videos of Virat working with former India and Royal Challengers Bengaluru batting coach Sanjay Bangar have surfaced on social media.

The final round of Ranji Trophy matches will conclude on February 2, just four days before India begins their three-match bilateral ODI series against England in Nagpur. Virat has accumulated 11,479 runs in 155 First-Class matches, with an average of 48.23 and a strike rate of 55.96.

Virat has been facing a massive decline in his Test performances that dates back to the start of 2020. In 39 Test matches since the start of 2020, Virat has scored just 2,028 runs at an average of 30.72, with just three centuries and nine fifties to show. His best score is 186.

Virat ended the ICC World Test Championship 2023-25 cycle with 751 runs in 14 matches and 25 innings at an average of 32.65, with two centuries and three fifties. His best score was 121.

In 10 Tests last year, he scored just 417 runs at an average of 24.52 with just one century and fifty, to conclude a disappointing year.

This article was generated from an automated news agency feed without modifications to text.