'Enough is enough...': BCCI called out for 'double standard' as PCB all but accepts hybrid model for Champions Trophy

The Champions Trophy stand-off continues between India and Pakistan. The Board of Control for Cricket in India (BCCI) has stated that India won't travel across the border for the eight-team ICC tournament, and the cricket body wants India's matches to be scheduled at a neutral venue, under a hybrid model. Amid the uncertain future of the tournament, former Pakistan wicketkeeper Kamran Akmal said that ICC shouldn't schedule matches between India and Pakistan until these two teams start playing bilateral cricket. Champions Trophy is currently slated to be played in Pakistan. ((PCB/X))

Kamran Akmal also stated that if the hybrid model is accepted for the Champions Trophy, then ICC should follow the same procedure for events that are slated to be hosted by India from 2025-2031, including the Men's T20 World Cup and ODI World Cup.

"The ICC has to make a decision sometime and I think this is the right time to find a permanent solution. If this Champions Trophy adopts a hybrid model with India not coming to Pakistan, then all other ICC events in India should adopt the same pattern with Pakistan not touring India," Kamran told Telecom Asia Sport.

"In my opinion, another solution is that the ICC should not schedule Indo-Pak matches until and unless there is a bilateral series. Once they start playing each other then only we should have matches in a multi-national event," he added.

ICC Board Meeting lasts just 15 minutes

The Champions Trophy is currently slated to be played across Lahore, Rawalpindi, and Karachi from February 19 to March 9. As both PCB and BCCI aren't budging from their stance, the ICC scheduled a Board Meeting on Friday, however, it lasted just 15 minutes.

“I am disappointed to see such a scenario but enough is enough as Pakistan have toured India despite one 2016 World Cup match shifted from Dharamshala to Kolkata and then Pakistan played in Ahmedabad last year despite reservations," said Kamran Akmal.

“Pakistan will have to take a strong decision and stick to it. That will help Pakistan create a good image. On one hand, they don't want to play us in Pakistan on political issues but on the other hand, they play us in their country and that is a double standard," he added.

India hasn't toured Pakistan since 2008. The last bilateral series between India and Pakistan was played in 2012-13.

Pakistan has not hosted an ICC event after 1996. Last year, Pakistan also hosted the Asia Cup in a hybrid model after India refused to travel.