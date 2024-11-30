Menu Explore
Champions Trophy: PCB closer to agreeing ‘hybrid model’ in back-channel talks

ByRasesh Mandani
Nov 30, 2024 10:52 PM IST

PCB is open to a hybrid model for next year's ICC Champions Trophy, hoping to host matches in UAE amid India's refusal to play in Pakistan.

Mumbai: The Pakistan Cricket Board (PCB) softened its stand, agreeing to discuss a hybrid model to host next year’s ICC Champions Trophy, during back-channel talks in Dubai on Saturday. PCB chairman Mohsin Naqvi met with the influential United Arab Emirates (UAE) Cricket Board general secretary Mubashir Usmani, raising hopes that UAE could be the neutral venue to stage India matches to end the impasse that has lasted for months.

The ICC Champions Trophy is scheduled to be hosted by Pakistan in Feb-March 2025. (AFP)
The ICC Champions Trophy is scheduled to be hosted by Pakistan in Feb-March 2025. (AFP)

After understanding the mood during the International Cricket Council (ICC) board meet on Friday, PCB is known to have finally accepted that India will not be sending its team to Pakistan for the February-March tournament. The only plausible solution is a hybrid formula, although PCB may ask for a different terminology to be used in the resolution and some riders.

“On some matters, we have given our views. India has given its views on some matters. The (ICC member) board wants it to be a win-win. We too want cricket to win and for everything to happen with dignity,” Naqvi told the media in Dubai. “If it’s not hybrid and another formula, it will be on even terms.”

Further to the “dignity” argument, PCB wants to give a reciprocal response to India’s refusal to travel to Pakistan. It is batting for the Pakistan team’s matches to be played at a neutral venue during future ICC events hosted by India. “My efforts are to ensure that it does not continue to happen that they don’t come to Pakistan, and we continue to go there,” Naqvi said.

But a BCCI official told HT the idea was “unworkable”. It would be easier to draft a schedule for the 2026 T20 World Cup and the 2031 ODI World Cup in such a fashion that Pakistan’s matches are held in Sri Lanka and Bangladesh respectively as they are co-hosts. But not when India is the only host country (2025 women’s ODI World Cup, 2029 Champions Trophy). Besides, the knockout matches in India are a huge draw, and whether Pakistan qualifies for them or not, ICC and BCCI would want them to stay in India.

In trying to win the best bargain for itself, PCB is also known to have proposed an increased annual revenue share from ICC, another condition that’s unlikely to find favour.

With options before PCB limited, it is known to be negotiating for a face-saving formula which allows Pakistan to host an ICC event after a gap of 29 years. Pakistan last co-hosted the 1996 ODI World Cup with India and Sri Lanka.

