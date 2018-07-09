Eoin Morgan confident T20 series loss to India won’t impact ODIs

If the T20 series defeat against India has dented their confidence, England captain Eoin Morgan was not showing it. After their massive high this summer of beating Australia in all the limited-overs matches, Virat Kohli’s men have given a reality check to England.

India won the first game at Manchester handsomely, lost a closely fought second tie at Cardiff before coming back strongly at Bristol to take the series 2-1.

But the England captain emphasised that the result of T20 series won’t have any psychological effect going into the one-day series starting at Nottingham on Thursday.

“I’m pretty confident (there won’t be any hangover from T20Is),” Morgan said. “It doesn’t mean we’re going to go and have a divine right to win a game of cricket. We have to remember all the hard work we put in to beat good teams, and India are one of those.”

Morgan grudgingly accepted that India were the superior side in the T20 series, but was seeking confidence from how well England have played in the 50-overs format since their disastrous 2015 World Cup. He declared that the one-day series is set for another competitive contest between the two best white-ball teams.

“We have an indication of how they play. It doesn’t determine (exactly) how they’ll play in 50-over cricket.

“They’re a very strong side – everybody knows that – and I hope it sets up a competitive one-day series.”