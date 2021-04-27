Eoin Morgan 'lends support' on KKR's behalf, says what's happening outside IPL's bio-bubble is 'horrific'

England and Kolkata Knight Riders captain Eoin Morgan said they are constantly talking about the ‘horrific nature' of what is happening outside the security of their bio-bubble in IPL.

With the second wave of the pandemic wreaking havoc in India, IPL is witnessing player pull-outs due to fear of bubble fatigue. Delhi Capitals spinner R Ashwin decided to pull out of the tournament citing personal reasons while RCB’s Adam Zampa, Kane Richardson decided to fly back home. Rajasthan Royals’ Andrew Tye is another cricketer who decided to quit midway through the IPL.

The KKR captain urged everyone to follow the guidelines to stay safe and also offered support on behalf of his team.

"It's challenging and things have to be managed for the players and staff, and we know the horrific nature of what's happening outside the bubble. We try and lend our support and we've seen how devastating it is not only in India but around the world. If you're going out stay safe, wear a mask, maintain social distance. We've seen huge amounts of tough times, even at home. On behalf of KKR we wish everyone well. We can stick together, we can beat this thing," Morgan said in the post-match presentation after KKR beat PBKS by 5 wickets to win their second match in the Indian Premier League after four losses on the trot.

Morgan, who scored an unbeaten 47 to help his side chase down the 124-run target in 17 overs, elaborated his thoughts further in a virtual press conference.

“We are constantly talking about what is unfolding outside of our bubble. It’s not nice to be honest watching it from afar certainly considering that how lucky we are being in a bubble and not being affected by it. We obviously lend our support and heartfelt attitude to everybody who is ill,” he said.

Talking about his performance with the bat Morgan said: "Nice to lead the team. We've worked incredibly hard, but didn't perform as well as we would have liked initially. Today our performance was really, really impressive, especially from our bowlers and the way we started and kept the pressure throughout. On a wicket like that, in 12th or 13th over the ball continued to slide on and got better and better," he added.

The left-hander also praised young seamer Shivam Mavi for his disciplined bowling on Monday Ahmedabad.

"Mavi was only in his second game this season, and bowling four together is something we don't do this often. His match-up against Gayle was favourable. He had started well last game so huge credit to him. The advantage we have over most spinners is we have variation spinners with drift and turn, and today they were exceptional. Still a lot of time to go in the tournament (on getting off the bottom of the table), we can't take it for granted," he added.

KKR will now take on Delhi Capitals on Thursday.