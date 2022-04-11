Eoin Morgan opens up on going unsold at IPL mega auction 6 months after leading KKR to final

England's limited-overs captain Eoin Morgan is the one of the best cricketing minds in the white-ball format. Morgan led the England side to a glorious 2019 World Cup win at home and has been at the helm of their T20I dominance. He was then entrusted to lead the Kolkata Knight Riders side in 2021 season of the Indian Premier League (IPL) and the two-time IPL winners reached their maiden final in seven years. However, Morgan was neither retained nor bought back by the franchise and for the first time in almost six months, Morgan opened up on his non involvement in the cash-rich league.

Morgan was among the big names that were not picked at the mega auction in February this year despite his impressive run as a skipper.

However, Morgan remains unfazed over going unsold at the auction calling it a rather "win-win" situation.

"[I looked at the IPL] as a win-win, to be honest," Morgan told ESPNCricinfo on Monday. "Being there at the biggest tournament in the world is an experience that I've used to my advantage over the years and I've had some great memories and experiences along the way. But looking to the rest of the year for us, once I start playing again, it doesn't stop until after the World Cup. I've had a lovely period at home: good family time."

Morgan did not have a memorable IPL outing last season as a batter as he managed only 133 runs in 17 games at 11.08 and with a strike rate of 95.68. This was his worst ever performance in an IPL season.

Morgan has been on a break from cricket since the semifinal loss in 2021 T20 World Cup. He played a couple of games in the Abu Dhabi T10 league and appeared in two games in the five-match T20I series in West Indies before being ruled out with a quad injury.