IPL 2022: Yuzvendra Chahal loses his cool at official after umpiring howler - WATCH

Usually a cool custodian on the pitch, fans got to witness a different side of Rajasthan Royals spinner Yuzvendra Chahal. The leg spinner, who finished the contest with four wickets, was caught in an argument with the on-field umpire following a decision, which the bowler was not pleased with.

The incident took place in the fifth delivery of the 18th over, which was called wide. However, TV replay showed that the ball was marginally inside the line and both Chahal and captain Sanju Samson were not happy with the call.

As Chahal was forced to deliver the extra ball, it actually went in his favour as he trapped Dushmantha Chameera LBW on 13 off 7 balls.

Chahal emerged as the game changer from the Royals camp, as went to scalp four wickets and conceded 41 runs in his four-over quota. Apart from Chameera, his wickets included Quinton de Kock, Ayush Badoni, and Krunal Pandya.

Meanwhile, Rajasthan went on to win the contest by three runs as Lucknow could manage 162/8 in response to Royals' 165/6, which also saw them climb top of the points table.

Chahal too overtook Umesh Yadav to go on top of the leading wicket-taker. He now has 11 wickets from four outings.