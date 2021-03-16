Eoin Morgan reaches huge milestone in 3rd T20I against India
- India vs England: The 34-year-old has amassed 2306 runs, at an average of 30.34, and boasts of a healthy strike-rate of 138.99. He has 14 half-centuries to his name and is the backbone of England's middle-order.
As he walked out for the toss ahead of the 3rd T20 international against India in Ahmedabad on Tuesday, England captain Eoin Morgan joined a select group of players to achieve a big milestone in cricket's youngest format.
Morgan became only the fourth player, and the first Englishman, to play in 100 T20Is. Only India's Rohit Sharma, New Zealand's Ross Taylor, and Pakistan's Shoaib Malik have breached the milestone before him.
India vs England, 3rd T20I - Live Score
Since taking over as England's limited overs captain, Morgan has triggered a huge change in the fortunes of the team. After the debacle of losing in the group stages of the 2015 ICC World Cup, Morgan has led the side to one success after another.
He led the team to the final of the 2016 ICC WT20 in India, where they lost narrowly to West Indies to finish runners-up. Lady luck though would shine on Morgan as he led England to a close victory over New Zealand in the final of 2019 ICC World Cup to give the team its first global trophy in 50-over cricket.
Morgan is currently leading his side in the five-match T20I series at the Narendra Modi Stadium in Ahmedabad.
England are currently the top rated T20 team in the world and are among the favourites to win the T20 World Cup, to be held in India later this year.
