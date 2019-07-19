Euro T20 Slams: Full squads of all six teams in the tournament

England World Cup winning skipper Eoin Morgan will lead the Dublin-based franchise in the upcoming global T20 tournament - Euro T20 slam. The tournament, which will see six teams, based around in three countries, will see 33 games between August 30 and September 22. The league saw over 100 international and domestic players selected in the first draft event in London on Friday as the teams - Amsterdam Knights, Belfast Titans, Dublin Chiefs, Edinburgh Rocks, Glasgow Giants and Rotterdam Rhinos, bid for players to fix their squads.

All the teams were awarded one icon player and one marquee player each, while they were allowed to draft five more international players from the pool along with nine local players.

Here are the full squads of Euro T20 Slam:

Amsterdam Knights: Shane Watson, Hasan Ali, Wesley Barresi, Saad Bin Zafar, Philippe Boissevain, Varun Chopra, Ben Cooper, Ben Cutting, Brandon Glover, Alzarri Joseph, Sikandar Raza, Amad Shahzad, Tony Staal, Imran Tahir, Roelof van der Merwe, Paul Van Meekeren, Tobias Visee, Sikander Zulfiqar

Coach: Mark O’Donnell

Belfast Titans: Shahid Afridi, Mark Adair, JP Duminy, Shane Getkate, Colin Ingram, Muhammad Ilyas, Andrew McBrine, Mitchell McClenaghan, Muhammad Nawaz, Boyd Rankin, Paul Stirling, Aaron Summers, Greg Thompson, Stuart Thompson, Gary Wilson, Luke Wright, Craig Young

Coach: Ian Pont

Dublin Chiefs: Eoin Morgan, Mohammad Amir, Babar Azam, Andrew Balbirnie, Corbin Bosch, Dan Christian, Gareth Delany, Robert Frylinck, Harry Gurney, Tyrone Kane, George Dockrell, Josh Little, Kevin O’Brien, Simi Singh, Harry Tector, Lorcan Tucker

Coach: Daniel Vettori

Edinburgh Rocks: Martin Guptill, Corey Anderson, Dylan Budge, Kyle Coetzer, Anton Devcich, Oliver Hairs, Matt Henry, Michael Leask, Chris Lynn, Calum MacLeod, Gavin Main, Tymal Mills, Adrian Neill, Tabraiz Shamsi, Craig Wallace, Mark Watt

Coach: Mark Ramprakash

Glasgow Giants: Brendon McCullum, Qais Ahmad, Richie Berrington, Ravi Bopara, Scott Cameron, Matthew Cross, Alasdair Evans, Moises Henriques, Michael Jones, Heinrich Klaasen, George Munsey, Safyaan Sharif, Usman Shinwari, JJ Smuts, Tom Sole, Dale Steyn, Hamza Tahir

Coach: Lance Klusener

Rottedam Rhinos: Rashid Khan, Shaheen Afridi, Anwar Ali, Bas De Leede, Scott Edwards, Vivian Kingma, Fred Klaassen, Stephan Myburgh, Max O’Dowd, Samit Patel, Luke Ronchi, Pieter Seelaar, Shane Snater, Peter Trego, Hardus Viljoen, Fakhar Zaman, Saqib Zulfiqar

Coach: Herschelle Gibbs

First Published: Jul 19, 2019 22:28 IST