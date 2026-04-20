European T20 Premier League announces Glasgow Mugafians as one of six competing teams

The European T20 Premier League (ETPL) on Monday announced 'Glasgow Mugafians' as one of the competing teams for the tournament to be held across six cities from August 26 to September 20. Chris Gayle is part of the ownership group and a brand ambassador for Glasgow Mugafians. (AFP)

The Glasgow-based franchise representing Scotland is backed by the Mugafi Group as founding partner and owned by Tansha Batra, with West Indies legend Chris Gayle joining as Co-Owner and Global Brand Ambassador.

Mugafi Group, the media, entertainment, and IP platform founded by Vipul Agrawal, will provide the commercial, content and digital infrastructure to support the franchise's global ambitions.

The inaugural edition of the ETPL, Europe's first ICC-sanctioned T20 franchise league, featuring six franchises representing Glasgow, Amsterdam, Edinburgh, Dublin, Belfast, and Rotterdam, competing in 33 matches.

The Amsterdam franchise is backed by Australian cricket legend Steve Waugh and hockey icon Jamie Dwyer, with Mitchell Marsh as captain. Belfast is co-owned by Glenn Maxwell, while Edinburgh is backed by New Zealand internationals Kyle Mills and Nathan McCullum with Mitchell Santner as captain.

Glasgow now joins this distinguished line-up, with Gayle and Batra at the helm, backed by the Mugafi Group.

The ETPL is a joint venture between Cricket Ireland and Rules Global (Rules X). Bollywood star Abhishek Bachchan is one of the co-founders.