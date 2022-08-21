'Even celebs endure poor road infrastructure': Twitter reacts to Virat Kohli-Anushka Sharma’s viral scooty ride video

Despite former India captain Virat Kohli not being part of the ongoing tour of Zimbabwe with the India batter taking some time off the field amid is ongoing struggles with the bat, the 33-year-old was among the top trends on social media all throughout Saturday evening. Kohli his wife Anushka Sharma took internet by storm on Saturday as the couple's scooty ride through the streets of Mumbai went viral all over Twitter.

{{^userSubscribed}} {{/userSubscribed}}

{{^userSubscribed}} {{/userSubscribed}}

Virat and Anushka had gone to Madh Island for their project shoot on Saturday and on their way back the couple rode on a black scooter, a video of which went viral. Kohli was spotted in green shirt and black pants while the Bollywood actress wore blacks shirt and pants and both donned a black helmet, probably to escape the prying eyes of the paparazzi. Yet the couple were both caught on camera on their way back on a scooter.

ALSO READ: 'Babar Azam is No.2 at the moment. But Virat Kohli as of now...': Shane Watson ranks the unofficial 'Big 5' Test batters

Here is how fans reacted...

Fan reaction on Kohli-Anushka scooty ride

Fan reaction on Kohli-Anushka scooty ride

Fan reaction on Kohli-Anushka scooty ride

Fan reaction on Kohli-Anushka scooty ride

{{^userSubscribed}} {{/userSubscribed}}

{{^userSubscribed}} {{/userSubscribed}}

Virat Kohli's Team India return

After a long break from international cricket, Kohli is slated to be back with the Indian team for the impending Asia Cup tournament which begins from August 27 onwards in the UAE.

Following IPL 2022, Kohli was involved in only one tour for the Indian team, where he played a Test match, and appeared in four white-ball games. He scored 12 runs in the T20I series against England and 33 in the ODIs as Kohli's struggles with the bat continued. But what left veterans and experts questioning his intention was his decision to skip the West Indies and Zimbabwe tour where India played as many as 10 matches so far.

India will begin their campaign in the Asia Cup against arch-rivals Pakistan on August 28 at the Dubai International Stadium.

{{^userSubscribed}} {{/userSubscribed}}

{{^userSubscribed}} {{/userSubscribed}}

SHARE THIS ARTICLE ON