Hindustantimes wants to start sending you push notifications. Click allow to subscribe
Home / Cricket / 'Even celebs endure poor road infrastructure': Twitter reacts to Virat Kohli-Anushka Sharma’s viral scooty ride video

'Even celebs endure poor road infrastructure': Twitter reacts to Virat Kohli-Anushka Sharma’s viral scooty ride video

cricket
Published on Aug 21, 2022 09:08 AM IST

Kohli his wife Anushka Sharma took internet by storm on Saturday as the couple's scooty ride through the streets of Mumbai went viral all over Twitter.

Anushka wore a black shirt and pants while Virat chose a green shirt and black pants for their joyride
ByHT Sports Desk

Despite former India captain Virat Kohli not being part of the ongoing tour of Zimbabwe with the India batter taking some time off the field amid is ongoing struggles with the bat, the 33-year-old was among the top trends on social media all throughout Saturday evening. Kohli his wife Anushka Sharma took internet by storm on Saturday as the couple's scooty ride through the streets of Mumbai went viral all over Twitter.

Virat and Anushka had gone to Madh Island for their project shoot on Saturday and on their way back the couple rode on a black scooter, a video of which went viral. Kohli was spotted in green shirt and black pants while the Bollywood actress wore blacks shirt and pants and both donned a black helmet, probably to escape the prying eyes of the paparazzi. Yet the couple were both caught on camera on their way back on a scooter.

ALSO READ: 'Babar Azam is No.2 at the moment. But Virat Kohli as of now...': Shane Watson ranks the unofficial 'Big 5' Test batters

Here is how fans reacted...

Fan reaction on Kohli-Anushka scooty ride
Fan reaction on Kohli-Anushka scooty ride
Fan reaction on Kohli-Anushka scooty ride
Fan reaction on Kohli-Anushka scooty ride
RELATED STORIES

Virat Kohli's Team India return

After a long break from international cricket, Kohli is slated to be back with the Indian team for the impending Asia Cup tournament which begins from August 27 onwards in the UAE.

Following IPL 2022, Kohli was involved in only one tour for the Indian team, where he played a Test match, and appeared in four white-ball games. He scored 12 runs in the T20I series against England and 33 in the ODIs as Kohli's struggles with the bat continued. But what left veterans and experts questioning his intention was his decision to skip the West Indies and Zimbabwe tour where India played as many as 10 matches so far.

India will begin their campaign in the Asia Cup against arch-rivals Pakistan on August 28 at the Dubai International Stadium.

SHARE THIS ARTICLE ON
ABOUT THE AUTHOR
HT Sports Desk

At HT Sports Desk, passionate reporters work round the clock to provide detailed updates from the world of sports. Expect nuanced match reports, previews,reviews, technical analysis based on statistics, the latest social media trends, expert opinions on cricket, football, tennis, badminton, hockey,motorsports, wrestling, boxing, shooting, athletics and much more....view detail

Topics
viart kohli anushka sharma
Sign in
Sign out
Start 15 Days Free Trial Subscribe Now
Copyright © HT Digital Streams Ltd. All rights reserved.
OPEN APP