'Even if Virat doesn't call him, Sachin should. When you're older, it's your duty': Ex-India star on Kohli's struggles

Team India's star batter Virat Kohli is going through a severely rough patch over the past few months. He endured a series of disappointing outings in the 2022 Indian Premier League, and failed to cross the 20-run mark in any of his innings across the rescheduled fifth Test, two T20Is, and the last night's ODI against England. Moreover, Kohli has been rested for the T20I series against West Indies, meaning the third ODI against England on Sunday will be Kohli's last international appearance at least until late August.

On Thursday, Kohli was caught chasing a delivery outside-off as he nicked one for an easy catch for wicketkeeper Jos Buttler. Following the game where India lost by 100 runs, former India batter Ajay Jadeja said that the one thing Kohli can now do is to give India great Sachin Tendulkar a call.

Kohli had earlier revealed that he had talked to Tendulkar after his disastrous tour to 2014, following which he made a splendid return to form.

“I said this 8 months ago when we were talking about this. I said the only man who can relate to what Virat Kohli is going through is Tendulkar. The only man who he should give a call and say, 'let's have a drink together. Have a nice meal'. Because who else, since starting at age 14 or 15, never had a bad patch? Only moved forward, and reached the heights Tendulkar had reached?” Jadeja said in the post-match show on Sony SIX.

“So, I can't think of anyone else, because I believe that everything is in the mind. So, he is a call away from Tendulkar. I hope even if Virat doesn't call... it's actually Sachin who should give him a call. Sometimes, young people are in that phase. When you are older, since you have been through that, it's your duty to make that call. I hope Master does that,” Jadeja further said.

The series between India and England is poised for an exciting finish with Manchester to host the decider on July 17. India had earlier won the T20I series 2-1, while the Tests ended in a 2-2 draw.

