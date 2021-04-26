'Everyone is sort of a bit nervous': KKR mentor David Hussey reveals Australian players nervous about getting locked out

Kolkata Knight Riders mentor David Hussey has revealed that some of the Australian players featuring in the ongoing Indian Premier League (2021) season are a bit nervous about going back home in the wake of a COVID-19 surge in India. (Full IPL 2021 coverage)

On Sunday, Andrew Tye, Rajasthan Royals' pacer, left the team bubble to get back home as feared getting "locked out" of his country. Two more Australians in Kane Richardson and Adam Zampa, both Royal Challengers Bangalore (RCB) players, also decided to opt-out of the remainder of the tournament due to personal reasons.

"Everyone is sort of a bit nervous about whether they can get back into Australia. I dare say there will be a few other Australians a bit nervous about getting back into Australia," Hussey, a former Australia international, told the Sydney Morning Herald.

While Hussey lauded the strict IPL bio-bubble put in place for the stakeholders, he also admitted that it is only natural for the players to be nervous about the current situation in India.

"We're stuck in bubbles. It's probably not too dissimilar to what all Victorians experienced last year in lockdown really. You get tested every second day. So it's quite full-on but I think every precaution has been taken for everyone's safety.

"It is on the radar. It's on the news every minute of the day. You see people in hospital beds. It puts a lot of things in perspective. We actually discussed after the game last night, how lucky we are to play the game and try to entertain people around the world," said Hussey.

However, he said the players are pragmatic and want the tournament to go on.

"Everyone's pretty nervous about what's going on over here, but they're also pragmatic. A couple of players, their fathers have passed away. One person in particular, he's one of the staff members with us and his father passed away last year from COVID, and he was really pragmatic by saying it was his time to go.

"From a Kolkata point of view, we're desperate for the tournament to keep going, purely because everyone's in lockdown, there's not much else to do," added Hussey.

(With inputs from PTI)