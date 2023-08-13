'Everyone performs in IPL, that doesn't mean...': Ex-India opener baffled at resting Shubman, Ishan for Ireland series

Team India made a stellar comeback in the five-match T20I series against West Indies, beating the hosts by 9 wickets on Saturday. Pursuing a target of 179 runs, Indian openers Shubman Gill (77) and Yashasvi Jaiswal (84*) orchestrated a remarkable 165-run partnership, firmly tipping the scales in favor of the visiting side. Among the standout bowlers, Arshdeep Singh distinguished himself with a three-wicket haul for 38 runs, while Kuldeep Yadav's impressive economy rate of 6.50 earned him figures of 2/26.

Ishan Kishan and Shubman Gill in action for Team India.(BCCI Twitter)

Gill endured poor outings in the first three T20Is of the series but returned to run-scoring in style during his innings in Lauderhill. Jaiswal, who replaced the on-song Ishan, also brought up his maiden half-century in the fourth match. Following India's series against West Indies, the side will travel to Ireland for three T20Is where Jasprit Bumrah will lead a relatively younger team. Both, Gill and Ishan will not be part of the squad in Ireland and former India opener Aakash Chopra has expressed some reservations over the same.

Chopra believes both youngsters should have been part of the squad, insisting that India regulars in the shortest format should play as many T20Is as possible.

“I think we're not taking T20Is seriously. Ishan Kishan and Shubman Gill are not going to Ireland. I can understand people needing breaks. But from now till the T20 World Cup, we have 14 matches. Don't think about IPL, everyone performs in IPL but that doesn't mean we would win the World Cup. In fact, the only time we won it was when IPL wasn't even there,” Chopra said on his officialn YouTube channel.

“International matches are important. If you're playing three matches against Ireland... I'm thinking from the perspective of Ishan Kishan, he was rested for 3rd and 4th T20I against West Indies, and I don't think he will play in 5th as well. He won't go to Ireland as well. What are the chances of him playing in Asia Cup if Shreyas Iyer and KL RaHul are fit. You could've played against Ireland, your first match in Asia Cup is in September, you had ample gap. I don't think anyone's thinking about it. These are youngsters, they don't need much rest I believe.”

Both, Gill and Ishan will return to the Indian team for the Asia Cup later this month; India will kickstart their campaign in the continental tournament against arch-rivals Pakistan in Group A.

