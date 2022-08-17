'Everyone wants a match-winner. Why do people talk about Dinesh Karthik?': Ex-India cricketer on Samson's Asia Cup snub

After missing out on Team India's Asia Cup 2022 roster, Sanju Samson will be aiming to prove his critics wrong in the ODI series against Zimbabwe, starting Thursday in Harare. The Rajasthan Royals (RR) captain has been included for the three-match ODI series as one of India's wicketkeepers, along with Ishan Kishan. Many fans were left questioning the selectors' decision to not include Samson in India's Asia Cup squad, especially after his displays in the West Indies recently, and also in IPL 2022. Speaking to Hindustan Times during a brief interaction, former India cricketer Mohammad Kaif weighed in on Samson's Asia Cup snub, explaining the reason that led to the selectors' call.

"How many wicketkeepers can we even take? We have Rishabh Pant, Dinesh Karthik. This is the problem for the selectors. You talk about Virat Kohli, KL Rahul or Rohit Sharma. Suryakumar Yadav is set at no. 4 with Pant at no. 5, Pandya at no. 6, and then there is Dinesh Karthik also. Will he get a chance? We don't know that yet. There is stiff competition in the Indian team right now", he said.

Also Read | 'Sachin Tendulkar knows everything but...': Vinod Kambli opens up on financial crisis; 'I have a family to look after'

Kaif mentioned that Samson will need to have an impact like Karthik and play more match-winning knocks, without which his India future looks bleak. "I would tell Sanju Samson to perform good when given the chance. He did good in the West Indies, where he played match-winning knocks. If you play match-winning knocks, then you make your name," he added.

"Why does everyone still talk about Dinesh Karthik? He bats lower down the order and has also finished many matches. He was there till the last over, he was there to play the winning hit in the last over. This stays in the head and everyone wants a match-winner, someone who can win you a game. Samson has performed well recently against the West Indies and he will get his chance. These days, whenever a squad is made, his name is usually there. It's good that he is there. The competition is a lot so it is not an easy job for the selectors".