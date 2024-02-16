Everyone’s eyes will be on us since we did well last year: MI skipper Harmanpreet Kaur

Armed with an array of high-class all-rounders, Mumbai Indians etched their name in the history books by winning the inaugural edition of the Women’s Premier League last year. Heading into the second season of the T20 competition, which will begin on February 23 and be played in Bengaluru and Delhi, the MI management remained confident of another strong show. Mumbai Indians captain Harmanpreet Kaur(PTI)

Speaking at a press conference here on Friday, MI skipper Harmanpreet Kaur, head coach Charlotte Edwards and bowling coach Jhulan Goswami insisted on focussing on the basics in order to build momentum at the start of the tournament.

“Last year, we kept things simple and we’ll look to do the same this year as well,” said Harmanpreet. “All the players have clarity about their roles. We don’t put pressure on ourselves that we have to win the title at any cost. I know, everyone’s eyes will be on us since we did well last year. When you set a benchmark, there are bound to be expectations. But all we can do as players is give our best. We will try to enjoy the game, there will be different venues and other teams could get more support than us. For us, it’s about staying in the present.”

At the player auction last December, Mumbai Indians had brought in Shabnim Ismail, S Sajana, Amandeep Kaur, Keerthana Balakrishnan and Fatima Jaffer. The skipper reckoned she had a more balanced squad at her disposal this time around.

“We’ve roped in some exciting domestic players,” said the 34-year-old. “Be it Bengaluru or Delhi, we have players who can get the job done on any track. We have all bases covered in terms of bowling and that’s the most important thing. We’re quite confident about our squad and look forward to preparing well over the coming days.”

England’s star all-rounder Natalie Sciver-Brunt and West Indies captain Hayley Matthews were two of the strongest pillars for MI last season. While Sciver-Brunt stole the show in the final with an unbeaten half-century, Matthews delivered consistently with both bat and ball to win the Most Valuable Player of the tournament award. Both players have kept going strongly since then, which is an ominous sign for Mumbai’s opponents.

“They’re two wonderful all-rounders who have dominated the world game over the last 12 months,” said former England captain Edwards. “We’re really lucky to have them in our squad. I’ve played with Nat and then watched her grow as a player over the years. It’s been incredible to see her success as she’s won the ICC Women’s Cricketer of the Year award in consecutive years. And Hayley was, without a doubt, our standout player last year. So yeah, looking for more of the same from them this time.”

Shabnim Ismail’s arrival is another major positive for Mumbai, with Jhulan reckoning the likes of Pooja Vastrakar and Izzy Wong could benefit greatly from the South African pacer’s experience.

“She's a champion bowler who has excelled in international cricket,” said Jhulan. “She’s done so well for South African cricket, is one of the fastest bowlers in the women’s game and a real fighter. She wants to contribute each and every time. We’re lucky to have her in our squad.”

With the ICC Women’s T20 World Cup scheduled to begin in Bangladesh in September, Harmanpreet added that WPL 2024 will provide domestic players a great platform to make their case and get selected for the Indian team.

“If they do well here, it means they’re ready for international cricket,” said the MI and India captain. “It shows that you’ve played at a good level and can handle pressure. If we see some good performances in the WPL, we could give them a chance at the World Cup. I’m sure all the players will be itching to do well.”