'Everyone's saying Australia are clear favourites because it's in England. But...': Shastri's bold take on WTC Final

Team India will be aiming to end an almost 10-year wait for an ICC trophy later this month, when the side takes part in the final of the World Test Championship against Australia. The side had last won the Champions Trophy in 2013 under Mahendra Singh Dhoni; since then, India had twin-captaincy changes with Virat Kohli succeeding Dhoni, and Rohit Sharma, then, succeeding the star batter in leadership role.

Ravi Shastri(Getty)

{{^userSubscribed}} {{/userSubscribed}}

{{^userSubscribed}} {{/userSubscribed}}

The side came closest to an ICC title in 2014 as well as 2017, when the side reached the final of T20 World Cup and Champions Trophy respectively. However, Sri Lanka cruised to win over the Dhoni-led side in the shortest format, while Pakistan lifted the Champions Trophy with a dominating win over Kohli's Indian team. In 2021, India had also reached the final of the World Test Championship but faced a defeat to New Zealand, led by Kane Williamson.

Former India head coach Ravi Shastri, who was at the helm during the WTC loss two years ago, believes the side has the potential to end the ICC title-drought, and also stated that there are no clear favourites in a one-off Test – referring to the upcoming WTC Final.

{{^userSubscribed}} {{/userSubscribed}}

{{^userSubscribed}} {{/userSubscribed}}

“You have to compete. Sometimes, you need a little bit of luck going your way as well. I won't say we didn't play good cricket. We have played very good cricket. The rub of green hasnt' quite gone their way. I always say, this team is good enough to win an ICC trophy. When I was there, I used to say the same thing... especially in last 3-4 years, I thought the team was good enough to win an ICC tropy. Those players are still there,” Shastri said.

“Everyone's saying Australia are clear favourites because we are playing in England. But it's a one-off Test, just one bad day can ruin your chances. Australia also need to be very careful,” the former head coach further added.

{{^userSubscribed}} {{/userSubscribed}}

{{^userSubscribed}} {{/userSubscribed}}

The Indian squad reached England in multiple groups owing to Indian Premier League schedule to prepare for the WTC Final. The game will mark India's return to international cricket after over two months.

SHARE THIS ARTICLE ON