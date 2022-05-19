Home / Cricket / Watch: Evin Lewis' match-changing catch to dismiss Rinku Singh leaves de Kock and Stoinis shocked, breaks KKR's heart
cricket

Watch: Evin Lewis' match-changing catch to dismiss Rinku Singh leaves de Kock and Stoinis shocked, breaks KKR's heart

Rinku Singh (40 off 15) almost drove KKR across the line as he hit Marcus Stoinis for two sixes and a four. But Lewis, who was fielding at deep backward point, covered a good amount of distance before completing a one-handed catch in the 5th ball to bring an end to the Rinku Singh show.
Evin Lewis' breathtaking catch to dismiss Rinku Singh leaves Quinton de Kock and Marcus Stoinis shocked(Screengrab)
Evin Lewis' breathtaking catch to dismiss Rinku Singh leaves Quinton de Kock and Marcus Stoinis shocked(Screengrab)
Published on May 19, 2022 07:38 AM IST
Copy Link
ByHT Sports Desk

The Indian Premier League (IPL) 2022 match between Kolkata Knight Riders (KKR) and Lucknow Super Giants (LSG), which the latter won by two runs, witnessed a nail-biting finish. Chasing a gigantic 211, the Knight Riders found themselves on the verge of an encapsulating win, only to be crushed by a sensational fielding effort by Evin Lewis in the final over of the contest.

With 21 required in the final over, Rinku Singh (40 off 15) almost drove KKR across the line as he hit Marcus Stoinis for two sixes and a four. With the equation reduced to three of two balls, the batter tried to wrap up the show with another big hit.

But what followed next was worth a sight as Lewis, who was fielding at deep backward point, covered a good amount of distance before completing a one-handed beauty to bring an end to the Rinku Singh show at the DY Patil Stadium in Navi Mumbai.

Watch: Need 21 off 6, Stoinis to Rinku- 4, 6, 6, 2, W, W, last over for the ages

The KKR batter, who kept his side in the hunt till the second-last ball of the high-scoring contest, was dismissed on 40 off 15 deliveries, which featured two fours and four sixes.

The catch by Lewis stunned most present at the venue, match centurion Quinton de Kock and Stoinis in particular. Soon after the catch was taken, the wicketkeeper was seen with his hands on his head, while Stoinis sat on the pitch. 

Watch: Video of Evin Lewis' catch that changed everything in LSG vs KKR IPL match, left teammates de Kock and Stoinis stunned

With the defeat, KKR's journey also came to an end in the ongoing edition. The team started the must-win match on a poor note with debutant Abhijeet Tomar dropping Quinton de Kock on 12.

Making full use of the second opportunity, the wicketkeeper-batter and Lucknow skipper KL Rahul steered their side to 210/0 after opting to bat first. 

In response, brisk scoring by Nitish Rana and Shreyas Iyer kept KKR in hunt before Rinku Singh and Sunil Narine took the baton. The duo kept hitting sixes and fours and it took a worldie by Lewis to ensure Lucknow advance to the next stage.

SHARE THIS ARTICLE ON
  • ABOUT THE AUTHOR
    HT Sports Desk

    At HT Sports Desk, passionate reporters work round the clock to provide detailed updates from the world of sports. Expect nuanced match reports, previews,reviews, technical analysis based on statistics, the latest social media trends, expert opinions on cricket, football, tennis, badminton, hockey,motorsports, wrestling, boxing, shooting, athletics and much more.

Topics
ipl 2022 marcus stoinis evin lewis quinton de kock + 2 more
ipl 2022 marcus stoinis evin lewis quinton de kock + 1 more
Close Story

Personalise your news feed. Follow trending topics

Trending Topics to Follow
SHARE
Copy

Sign in to continue reading

Get free access to newsletters, alerts
and recommendations
Don’t have an account? Sign Up
Story Saved
×
Edit Profile
Saved Articles
Following
My Reads
Sign out
New Delhi 0C
Thursday, May 19, 2022
Copyright © HT Digital Streams Ltd. All rights reserved.
Sign out