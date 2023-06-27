'If he can improve...': Ex-Australia star shares crucial advice for Sarfaraz Khan after Test snub

Days after Sarfaraz Khan's non-selection sparked a huge debate in the cricket spectrum, former Australian spinner Brad Hogg has shared the possible reasons behind the questionable snubbing of the domestic star ahead of the West Indies series. Runners-up in the first two editions of the ICC World Test Championship, Rohit Sharma's Team India will enter the new cycle with a two-match Test series against the West Indies next month. Ranji Trophy Final 2022 Mumbai vs Madhya Pradesh Live: Mumbai's Sarfaraz Khan celebrates after scoring his century (PTI)

Launching a scathing attack on the selectors, legendary Indian cricketer Sunil Gavaskar had extended his support to Sarfaraz, who was not named in India's squad for the West Indies series. One of the most prolific run-getters in domestic cricket. Sarfaraz has scored 2566 runs in the last three Ranji seasons. Talking about Sarfaraz's non-selection on his YouTube channel, former Australian spinner Hogg has undermined his record against quality fast bowlers in the Indian Premier League (IPL).

'If Sarfaraz can improve his IPL performances…'

“Sarfaraz Khan has been sensational in the Ranji Trophy. Why is he not in this squad? I know why Sarfaraz Khan wasn’t picked and is not looked out in the India lineup right now at Test level. One - he bats in the middle order for his state team that’s five or six. Also, in the IPL if you look at his record against good-quality high pace bowling, it’s not that good. I think this is where the Indian selectors are a little bit shy with Sarfaraz Khan. If he can improve that in the next IPL then I’m sure he’s going to have a long career for India at Test level," Hogg explained.

Sarfaraz has played 50 matches in the world's richest T20 league - the IPL. The 25-year-old has only scored 585 runs in the elite tournament. Averaging only 22.5, the Mumbaikar only has a single half-century under his belt. Representing the Delhi Capitals in the 16th season of the IPL, Sarfaraz only recorded four appearances for David Warner's men.

